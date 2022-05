(The Center Square) – As foreclosures rise in Illinois, the state is spending millions of taxpayer dollars to help homeowners pay their monthly mortgages. About eght months after a nationwide moratorium on foreclosures expired, foreclosure filings are soaring this year. According to the U.S. Foreclosure Market report, there were more than 78,000 foreclosure filings during the first quarter of this year, up 39% from the previous quarter and up 132% from a year ago.

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO