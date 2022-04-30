ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gary Oldman Says ‘Slow Horses’ Might Be His Last Role: ‘Retirement is on the Horizon’

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SvAlZ_0fPBng5700

Click here to read the full article.

Gary Oldman has played plenty of spies before, but his turn as Jackson Lamb on Apple TV+ still marks a first for him. The show is Oldman’s first serious television endeavor, and the longtime movie star certainly seems to be enjoying the medium.

In a new interview with Deadline , Oldman emphasized that he had a blast starring in the adaptation of Mick Herron’s spy novel, comparing the role to the classic crime shows that he grew up watching on television. The actor always thought the stars of those shows were enjoying themselves, and now he understands why.

“I always thought that Peter Falk was having fun, you know, when I used to watch ‘Columbo.’ I thought he’s having a good time,” Oldman said. “I’m very grateful and lucky, I think, for the opportunity to be able to be in something and I think be in something with this much pedigree, so it seemed right.”

A second season, titled “Dead Lions,” has already been filmed, and Oldman is open to adapting more of Herron’s Jackson Lamb novels in the future. But the actor is not making many plans beyond that, and said that the end of the series may mark the end of his acting career.

“It’s up to all the big people upstairs and the audience and obviously the viewership and what Apple what they say. But, yeah, I could see myself playing Jackson for the next how many years,” he said. “Absolutely. I mean, for those that love the books and that were Mick Herron devotees as it were, he is already an iconic character. So, if it were to go out with a bang, I mean, retirement is on the horizon. Yeah. I can see it.”

When pressed about his retirement plans, he emphasized that he is enjoying playing the character and would like to tell many more stories in the “ Slow Horses ” universe. But he said his fondness for the show only makes it more likely that he’ll prioritize it over other roles moving forward.

“There’s always something that may come in, and you know, get the taste buds going but I’d be thrilled and honored to play him for the foreseeable future,” he said. “And not only that, you often see actors who are in a series and they talk about a sort of sense of family and you do get that in a movie or a play. The actors and the crew on the both ‘Slow Horses’ and ‘Dead Lions’ have been wonderful, and should we come back, it really is reconnecting with your family.”

“You know, to be able to sort of wrap it all up playing Jackson Lamb, I would consider myself very honored and very lucky to be able to do that. I would never say never.”

“Slow Horses” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Michael Douglas Says Debra Winger Bit Him and Made Him Cry During ‘Romancing the Stone’ Casting

Click here to read the full article. Michael Douglas certainly has thick skin — so thick that Debra Winger didn’t end up cutting her teeth opposite the “Basic Instinct” star in “Romancing the Stone.” Douglas revealed during Rob Lowe’s “Literally!” podcast that three-time Oscar nominee Winger bit his arm during a pre-shoot dinner with Robert Zemeckis. After “knocking back tequilas” over friendly conversation, Winger allegedly broke the skin on Douglas’ arm with her teeth. “We walk out and, just as you would kind of go ‘Oh you!’ and give someone a little punch in the arm, she goes ‘Oh you!’ and she reaches...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
IndieWire

As Netflix Struggles and CNN+ Shutters, Peacock Is Thriving with ‘Exceptional’ Growth, Comcast Says

Click here to read the full article. Peacock has finally taken flight, thanks to exclusive content driving an increase in paid subscribers. The NBCUniversal streamer reported an added 4 million paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2021 during the Comcast Q1 earnings call April 28. Overall, Peacock ended Q1 with over 28 million active accounts on the platform and 13 million paid users. The streamer also reported a 25 percent increase in hours of engagement. Total users is up from 24.5 million accounts, as Comcast previously reported for the end of 2021, and that significant increase is due to the whopping...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Falk
Person
Gary Oldman
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Bill Murray Speaks Out About ‘Being Mortal’ Suspension, Calls His Conduct ‘So Insensitive’

Click here to read the full article. Bill Murray shocked the film world last week when reports of his inappropriate behavior on set caused Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut “Being Mortal” to halt production. While details of Murray’s behavior were never made public, the allegation was serious enough for producers to pause the film in order to investigate. Murray has been silent, but the actor made his first public appearance since the incident on Saturday at Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting. Murray chalked his actions up to a misunderstanding, but expressed regret over his insensitivity and pledged to be better...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Mo’ First Look: Comedian Mo Amer Leads Ramy Youssef-Produced Netflix Series

Click here to read the full article. Comedian Mo Amer creates, stars, and executive produces the upcoming Netflix series “Mo,” based on his own life. Ramy Youssef co-created the comedy show and also serves as executive producer with A24. “Mo” centers on Mo Najjar (Amer) who is caught between two cultures, three languages, and “a ton of bullshit,” as the official series synopsis reads. Mo is a Palestinian refugee whose mother, sister, and older brother flee to Houston while trying for U.S. citizenship. “Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Retirement#Television
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. Last Year’s Winner: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” Still Eligible: Yes. Hot Streak: The last person to win Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy in back-to-back years was Jeremy Piven for “Entourage.” After that, there was a period where “Modern Family” stars Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet would swap wins. Given how “Ted Lasso” took up half the nominations in this category, with Brett Goldstein being the one to win, there’s a chance the hit Apple TV+ series could follow in the footsteps of “Modern Family,” and have a hot streak for the show rather than...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Adds New Showrunner Amid Fan Drama

Click here to read the full article. “The Walking Dead” may be ending soon, but AMC is planning to continue its zombie franchise with a multitude of spinoffs. In addition to “Fear the Walking Dead,” the network announced the anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead,” “Isle of the Dead” a New York City-set series with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, and an untitled project starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride reprising their beloved roles as Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier. However, McBride recently had to drop out of that highly anticipated spinoff, due to the fact that the series...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Comment That ‘Offended’ Fans

Click here to read the full article. Drew Barrymore is doing some self-reflection amid Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. While hosting “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the “Santa Clarita Diet” star joked that the high-profile Hollywood trial was a “seven-layer dip of insanity.” Depp is currently suing Heard for comments she made about their alleged abusive relationship in an op-ed piece for The Washington Post. The trial has been live-streaming since April 11. “It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity,” Barrymore previously said. “I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Aquaman 2’ Underwater Technology Was ‘Less Painful’ for Jason Momoa This Time

Click here to read the full article. Don’t worry, production for “Aquaman 2” went just swimmingly — at least when it came to special effects. Director James Wan told audiences at CinemaCon in Las Vegas during the Warner Bros. Discovery showcase that “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” in theaters March 17, 2023, utilized new technology to craft the underwater sequences. “It’s less painful for the actors, which makes it easier for me as well, because they’re not screaming and yelling at me,” Wan said on stage (via CinemaBlend). “But the most important thing is it really frees up the filmmaking to really...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘Bling Empire’ Season 2 Trailer: Sparks Fly and Friendships Are Broken in Real-Life ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s hit series “Bling Empire” is back for Season 2 with more drama, more hook-ups, and yes, somehow even more diamonds. Season 2 premieres May 13. Check out the trailer below. The Los Angeles-based Asian and Asian American friend group weighs in on male model Kevin Kreider and singer Kim Lee’s budding romance, while Kane Lim and Kevin’s ride-or-die friendship may have hit the brakes. Kane slams Kevin as being nothing but a “man whore” in the trailer. Plus, fan-favorite Anna Shay slings some real talk to rival Beverly Hills queen Christine Chiu, which the...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Alan Cumming Offers $10,000 Reward for Missing ‘Buddy’ Chimpanzee Co-Star

Click here to read the full article. Alan Cumming has announced a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information about his missing “Buddy” co-star, a chimpanzee named Tonka. The Emmy nominee shared that Tonka is a “good friend” who is missing amid a pending PETA investigation into chimpanzee breeding facility Missouri Primate Foundation in Festus, Missouri. PETA is offering its own $10,000 reward, which Cumming has now matched. “During the months we filmed together, baby Tonka and I became good friends, playing and grooming each other and just generally larking about,” Cumming said in a statement to Variety. “It’s horrible to think...
FESTUS, MO
IndieWire

‘The Pentaverate’: Mike Myers Transforms Into Eight Hilarious Personas for Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. The Illuminati? So out of fashion. Comedian Mike Myers turns his focus on farcical secret society the Pentaverate in a new Netflix series of the same name. The series premieres May 5. Myers plays eight different characters, including protagonist Ken Scarborough who is an old-school Canadian news journalist determined to uncover the secrets of the Pentaverate to win his job back. Other Myers alter-egos include that of a New England conspiracy theorist, a far-right radio host (slash conspiracy theorist…we’re seeing a theme here), a former Russian oligarch, an ex-rock-‘n-roll manager, a key Pentaverate tech...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Alex Garland Warns ‘Men’ Is Not an ‘Intellectual’ Film Like ‘Ex Machina,’ More ‘Aggressive’

Click here to read the full article. Boys will be boys and men will be “Men,” and according to writer-director Alex Garland, there’s no escaping that fact. The upcoming A24 film and Garland’s third feature is “a horror movie about a sense of horror,” or, more simply, “a ghost story,” as the director described to Entertainment Weekly. Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley stars as Harper, a young widow who has rented an isolated holiday home in the English countryside following the death of her husband (Paapa Essiedu). However, the innkeeper (Rory Kinnear) warns Harper against biting into the “forbidden fruit” on the property,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Watch Robert Eggers Adapt Edgar Allan Poe in Early Short Film ‘The Tell-Tale Heart’

Click here to read the full article. Robert Eggers is such a dominant force in the indie film world that it’s easy to forget “The Northman” is only his third movie. Eggers made his feature debut with 2015’s “The Witch,” but he started directing films seven years earlier when he adapted Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart” as a short in 2008. The film helped Eggers develop the period horror aesthetic that he perfected in “The Witch,” and established his relationships with several key collaborators. Now, cinephiles can watch the short film for the first time, as Eggers has chosen to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Genius of ‘Hatching’ Lies in Hanna Bergholm, a ‘Star Wars’ FX Master, and One Very Big Egg

Click here to read the full article. Hanna Bergholm, a Finnish filmmaker who makes her feature directing debut with the darkly funny and altogether disturbing “Hatching,” is the first to clarify: The egg wasn’t her idea, but what was inside it — and who actually hatches it — was. “Hatching” follows Tjina (remarkable first-time actress Siiri Solalinna), a 12-year-old gymnast whose already complicated young life gets much weirder after she discovers an abandoned egg in the forest near her idyllic home. Feeling guilty — she’s fairly certain that its mother was offed by Tjina’s own maniacal mom — she takes the egg...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire Consider This FYC Brunch Returns with ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Pachinko,’ ‘Outer Range,’ ‘The Staircase,’ and More

Click here to read the full article. IndieWire announces a return to in-person awards season festivities with a Consider This Brunch in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 12. The event will feature panels on Showtime’s hit coming-of-age horror series “Yellowjackets,” Apple TV+’s multigenerational family drama “Pachinko,” Amazon Prime Video’s science-fiction neo-Western “Outer Range,” HBO Max’s true-crime-inspired mystery “The Staircase,” as well as a panel from Hulu to be announced soon. The brunch will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT in Hollywood. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” premiered last November to instant acclaim for its strong performances...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Directing TV Means Less Creative Freedom, but These Filmmakers Have Never Been Happier (Column)

Click here to read the full article. It might seem counterintuitive to make the case for filmmaking as a career when so much about the profession can sound like a charity case. The money is in TV, and its so-called Golden Age provides golden opportunities. I may advocate for the success of original cinematic feats like “The Northman,” but will just as easily admit that “Atlanta” and “Barry” are among the most satisfying cultural achievements to come out this month. Still, cautionary tales abound. This week, news broke that Amy Seimetz “exited” as the director of “The Idol,” the new HBO...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

IndieWire

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy