Flood Warning issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Kanawha; Logan; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Webster; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Raleigh; Wyoming A strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Calhoun, Nicholas, eastern Kanawha, southern Braxton, southeastern Roane, Raleigh, west central Webster, east central Logan, north central Wyoming, Clay, Fayette and eastern Boone Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1158 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Burnwell, or 13 miles west of Fayetteville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Charleston, Beckley, Summersville, Fayetteville, Rainelle, Sutton, Clay, Babcock State Park, Oak Hill, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Mount Hope, Mabscott, Ansted, Sophia, Belle, Clendenin, Cedar Grove and East Bank. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 10 and 64. Interstate 77 in West Virginia near mile marker 96. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 28 and 95. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 120 and 137. Route 19 between mile markers 1 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
