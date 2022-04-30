ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Summers County opens season with win at Pike View

By Lawson Jones
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

The Summers County High School baseball team opened their 2022 season with a 9-8 victory over the Pike View Panthers on Monday, Mar. 21.

Freshman Jake Boone started on the mound for the Bobcats. Senior Sam Whittaker and sophomore Ben Lane relieved Boone.

The Bobcats gained a 1-0 lead in the first inning when a wild pitch by Pike View allowed sophomore Brandan Isaac to score. Neither team scored again until the fourth inning when Pike View scored five runs. The Bobcats answered in the next three innings by scoring eight runs. The Panthers scored three runs in the seventh inning, ending the game, 9-8.

Whittaker, Junior Peyton Miller, Junior Xander Hudgins, and Lane had one hit each. The majority of the Bobcats' runs resulted from walks and wild pitches by Pike View.

Miller led in RBIs (Runs Batted In) with three. Hudgins had two, and Grady Allen and Lane each had one.

