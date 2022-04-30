Browns select DT Perrion Winfrey, K Cade York in 4th round of 2022 NFL Draft, trade with Vikings

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns selected Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey and LSU kicker Cade York in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft Saturday.

They also made their second trade in as many days.

Cleveland traded their second pick of the round – No. 118 – to Minnesota for No. 156 in round five and a 2023 fourth round pick.

Winfrey started 20 of 23 games over two years for the Sooners where he totaled 42 tackles – 17 for a loss, six sacks, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

He authored one of the most energetic post selection media availabilities in recent memory when talking about joining the Browns.

“A dawg mentality. Come on now,” Winfrey said when asked what he brings to Cleveland. “I am coming in to kill right away with my boys. I am lined up next to (DE) Myles Garrett, the best defensive end in the game. We are fixing to take this over. It is over with. I am telling you, it is over with. I am going to come in and work every single day until I can’t work anymore. They will feel me every single day, sir.

“I am going to give it my all on and off the field. Anything that is a negative in my game, I will turn it into a positive by the beginning of the season.”

Winfrey, ranked 53rd overall and given a second-round draft grade by The Athletic Draft analyst Dane Brugler, impressed at the Senior Bowl in Mobile winning MVP honors in January.

“I expected to go early, but to be honest, I needed this,” Winfrey said. “This was a wake-up call, and this gave me all of the fuel and all of the fire I needed to come into the league and dominate so I would not change a thing.”

Over 37 games, York made 54 of 66 field goals and 164 of 168 PATs at LSU.

York hit from at least 50 yards 15 times and he holds the program record for the longest field goal made – a 57 yarder to beat No. 6 Florida State in December 2020 in the fog.

“I would not even call that a weather problem. That is more of a visual problem,” York said of the record-setter.

He knows he will have his work cut out for him adjusting to the unique elements at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“I have heard the stories about the wind and stuff like that, but is really you just have to be able to strike the ball well, learn about the wind and go in there and figure it out,” York said. “I am excited to get down there and start getting to work.”

York is the highest kicker selected in a draft since Roberto Aguayo in 2016.