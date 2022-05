NBA Playoffs: Predicting Winners For Every Second-Round Series

Our staff picks for Heat-Sixers, Celtics-Bucks, Suns-Mavs and Grizzlies-Warriors.

Joel Embiid is Out Indefinitely After Suffering a Concussion and Orbital Fracture In Game 6 Against Toronto (TV-G; 0:25)

Round 2! Eight teams remain in the 2022 NBA Playoffs . Who will advance to the conference finals? Here are our staff picks:

Eastern Conference

Heat (1) vs. 76ers (4)

Howard Beck: Heat in 5

John Gonzalez: Sixers in 7

Jarrel Harris: Heat in 6

Chris Herring: Heat in 5

Robin Lundberg: Heat in 6

Chris Mannix: Heat in 6

Rohan Nadkarni: Heat in 5

Ben Pickman: Heat in 6

Michael Pina: Heat in 6

Michael Shapiro: Heat in 6

Elizabeth Swinton: Heat in 6

Jeremy Woo: Heat in 6

Kyle Wood: Heat in 6

Celtics (2) vs. Bucks (3)

Beck: Celtics in 7

Gonzalez: Bucks in 7

Harris: Celtics in 7

Herring: Celtics in 7

Lundberg: Celtics in 6

Mannix: Celtics in 6

Nadkarni: Celtics in 6

Pickman: Celtics in 5

Pina: Celtics in 5

Shapiro: Celtics in 7

Swinton: Celtics in 6

Woo: Celtics in 6

Wood: Celtics in 7

CP3 vs. Luka: Who will advance to the Western Conference finals? Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference

Suns (1) vs. Mavericks (4)

Beck: Suns in 6

Gonzalez: Suns in 6

Harris: Suns in 7

Herring: Suns in 7

Lundberg: Mavericks in 7

Mannix: Suns in 7

Nadkarni: Suns in 6

Pickman: Suns in 6

Pina: Mavericks in 7

Shapiro: Suns in 7

Swinton: Suns 5

Woo: Suns in 6

Wood: Suns in 6

Grizzlies (2) vs. Warriors (3)

Beck: Warriors in 5

Gonzalez: Warriors in 6

Harris: Warriors in 6

Herring: Warriors in 6

Lundberg: Warriors in 5

Mannix: Warriors in 6

Nadkarni: Warriors in 6

Pickman: Warriors in 6

Pina: Warriors in 6

Shapiro: Warriors in 6

Swinton: Warriors in 6

Woo: Warriors in 6

Wood: Grizzlies in 7

