Santa Barbara County, CA

Injured Climber Rescued from W. Camino Cielo Friday Night

Santa Barbara Edhat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Friday] evening shortly before 8pm, Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue responded for an injured boulder climber just off West Camino Cielo near the area known as the Brickyard for a trail carry out due to a lower leg...

www.edhat.com

