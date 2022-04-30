ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant drafted in 4th round by Seattle Seahawks

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WCMH) — Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant was drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder drafted in 3rd round by Atlanta Falcons

Bryant is the sixth Bearcats player to be taken in the NFL Draft this year with his fellow defensive back teammate Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner being the first UC player taken by the New York Jets with the fourth overall pick.

This is the first time since 2009 that at least six Cincinnati players were selected in the NFL Draft.

Last season, Bryant helped UC to an undefeated regular season that put the Bearcats in the College Football Playoff. He was awarded as the nation’s top defensive back in 2021 by claiming the Jim Thorpe Award.

NBC4 Columbus

