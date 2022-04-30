ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Save CR Heritage celebrated its 10th anniversary

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids non-profit Save CR Heritage is celebrating its 10th anniversary today with a special tour. The tour highlights historic churches and other buildings in downtown...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Based Grocery Store Plans to Reassign Hundreds of Employees

News broke on Wednesday that even more changes were coming to an Iowa-based grocery store. Hy-Vee officials announced that more changes would be coming to the retail giant this year. In March, news broke that many Hy-Vee employees were quietly being laid off. Reports said that these occurred in the marketing and information and technology departments.
KCCI.com

Iowa’s 2022 best burger has been revealed

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — TheIowa Beef Industry Council on Monday announced the winner of the annual Iowa’s Best Burger Contest. This year’s winner is the smashburger from the Flying Elbow, from Marshalltown. The professional wrestling-themed alternative sports bar is located on North 13th Street in Marshalltown. The smashburger...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com

Miracles in Motion hosted a tree planting event in Swisher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A tree planting event took place at Miracles in Motion in Swisher this weekend. Miracles in Motion is a therapeutic equestrian center that works with children and adults with disabilities. They asked visitors to buy a tree. Organizers say the trees are needed to not...
SWISHER, IA
KCCI.com

'One of the largest fireworks shows' is coming to central Iowa

NEWTON, Iowa — Bright colors will fill the skies and loud crackles will be heard when one of the largest fireworks shows takes place this summer in central Iowa. Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway will be hosting the Pyrotechnics Guild International in Newton. The 90-minute show will take place on three days separate days following a series of concerts.
NEWTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Save Cr Heritage Board
94.1 KRNA

A New Czech Village BBQ Restaurant is Opening for Dine-In in May

A new Cedar Rapids restaurant is almost ready to open for dine-in! Back in February, we told you that a popular local food truck Up in Smoke BBQ had opened up a permanent location over in the Czech Village. The restaurant has moved into the former Anvil Meat Market at 92 16th Avenue SW, which permanently closed in September of 2021.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

A Cedar Rapids Farm Was Featured in People Magazine [PHOTOS]

Prince Harry's face covers the latest issue of People Magazine that just hit newsstands on Friday, but it's not Harry's interview that caught the attention of Eastern Iowans flipping through the pages. If you open up page 24 of the May 2nd issue, you'll see some photos of llamas in costumes. Read the article, and you'll learn that those llamas are from right here in Cedar Rapids!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Axios Des Moines

Go curb shopping for free across the Des Moines metro

Urbandale's monthlong Spring Clean-up effort starts Monday, just ahead of multiple others in the metro.Why it matters: It's a thrilling time for the metro's thrift crowd who can find useful goods for free, and it saves items from the dump. That's a win-win. How it works: Urbandale's cleanups take place in certain zones over four weeks.On each zone's collection week, residents are asked to put discarded items out on their curbs by 6am Monday.Plan a treasure hunt: Here's a rundown of some upcoming area cleanup days across the metro.Clive: May 7 (West of I-80/35).Norwalk: May 16.Windsor Heights: May 21.West Des Moines: June 6-10.Reminder: Be respectful and tidy up. Nobody wants junk scattered in their yards or streets. A few curbs in Clive Friday, just ahead of a Saturday spring cleanup covering the eastern side of the city. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios Map courtesy of the city of Urbandale
URBANDALE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids Nonprofit Close to Finding New Home

Last week, Linn County, unfortunately, had to notify the organizers of "Bridge under the Bridge" that they would have to move from the spot their food truck and trailer have occupied since the 2020 derecho. The nonprofit organization, run by Bridgette Williams-Robinson and her husband, Jovountae Robinson formed after the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Pizza Place is Moving to a New Location

I was driving through Cedar Rapids last night, when I happened to notice a big sign at the corner of 27th St NE and 1st Ave NE. The sign indicated that the building would be the new home of Tomaso's Pizza! After doing a little research, I discovered that the popular restaurant's Cedar Rapids location will be changing in early 2023.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

As food prices rise, local group plants food for food pantries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Valley Resource Conservation and Development, which is a nonprofit based in Amana, is planting vegetables with the goal to donate it to give to food pantries and early childcare sites. The group said it expects the need for free vegetables to increase because...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Dan Winters Leaving Who 13: Where Is the Veteran Iowa Anchor Going?

Iowa residents have to bid farewell to their favorite anchor. Dan Winters has been on WHO 13 for almost two decades and has been delivering groundbreaking news to Des Moines long before that. So viewers were dejected when Dan Winters announced he is leaving WHO-TV this month. The expected questions soon followed. WHO 13 viewers want to know why the news anchor is leaving, where is he going next, or if he is retiring. Fortunately for his dedicated followers, Dan Winters answered most of their queries.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New Restaurant & Tap House is Open in Benton County [PHOTOS]

Folks over in the Atkins area have a new option when it comes to dining out!. According to the official Facebook page, Textile TapHaus will open its doors to the public today, May 2nd! Located at 76 Main Avenue, the new bar and restaurant is a satellite taproom of the popular Textile Brewing Company out of Dyersville, Iowa.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City’s Yotopia up for sale

After a decade in business, Yotopia’s owner is looking to sell. Veronica Tessler, owner of Yotopia, announced on Facebook on Monday afternoon that after owning the business since 2011, she’s looking to pass the torch. “It is most important to me to find a new owner who can...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Textile TapHaus opens in Atkins

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Textile TapHaus opened its doors in Atkins on Monday, May 2nd for the very first time. The brewery is the third location for Textile Brewing Company which has locations in Cascade and Dyersville. The TapHaus is just the second restaurant in Atkins, a town...
ATKINS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy