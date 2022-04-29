New bill could offer Colorado search and rescue volunteers disability benefits

Photo Credit: Chaffee County Search and Rescue North via Facebook.

A new bill introduced to the Colorado General Assembly aims to transfer the duties, powers, and functions regarding backcountry search and rescue from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission (CPW) by next year, and provide new benefits for volunteers.

According to a recent study by CPW, the 50 SAR teams throughout the state represent around 2,800 unpaid volunteers. These teams respond to an estimated 3,600 incidents a year.

"The study evaluated a number of issues faced by the state’s BSAR system such as coordination structure, workers’ compensation, retirement, compensation and reimbursement, equipment, funding, governmental immunity, training and public outdoor safety education," a news release from CPW said.

Senate Bill 22-16 aims to provide immunity from civil liability in certain circumstances to SAR volunteers. If passed, the bill would also offer new disability benefits for SAR team members that are injured while on-mission.

"The bill makes a dependent of a person who died or was permanently disabled while engaged in backcountry search and rescue efforts eligible for educational benefits that are currently extended to the dependents of individuals who die or are permanently disabled while on active duty as a Colorado National Guardsman or while working as a police officer, sheriff, or other law enforcement officer or firefighter," the bill summary reads.

The transfer of power would also include the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Search and Rescue (CORSAR) Card, which is used to reimbursed the cost of SAR missions.

"The fund is continuously appropriated to the division to reimburse local governments for backcountry search and rescue efforts and to support search and rescue efforts throughout the state," the bill summary reads.

Under the bill, CPW would be responsible for establishing a price for the card and any sub charges for hunting, fishing, snowmobile, or off-highway vehicle registrations that are credited to the fund.

The full bill can be found here.