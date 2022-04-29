ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New bill could offer Colorado search and rescue volunteers disability benefits

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWZDd_0fPBlP6400
Photo Credit: Chaffee County Search and Rescue North via Facebook.

A new bill introduced to the Colorado General Assembly aims to transfer the duties, powers, and functions regarding backcountry search and rescue from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission (CPW) by next year, and provide new benefits for volunteers.

According to a recent study by CPW, the 50 SAR teams throughout the state represent around 2,800 unpaid volunteers. These teams respond to an estimated 3,600 incidents a year.

"The study evaluated a number of issues faced by the state’s BSAR system such as coordination structure, workers’ compensation, retirement, compensation and reimbursement, equipment, funding, governmental immunity, training and public outdoor safety education," a news release from CPW said.

Senate Bill 22-16 aims to provide immunity from civil liability in certain circumstances to SAR volunteers. If passed, the bill would also offer new disability benefits for SAR team members that are injured while on-mission.

"The bill makes a dependent of a person who died or was permanently disabled while engaged in backcountry search and rescue efforts eligible for educational benefits that are currently extended to the dependents of individuals who die or are permanently disabled while on active duty as a Colorado National Guardsman or while working as a police officer, sheriff, or other law enforcement officer or firefighter," the bill summary reads.

The transfer of power would also include the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Search and Rescue (CORSAR) Card, which is used to reimbursed the cost of SAR missions.

"The fund is continuously appropriated to the division to reimburse local governments for backcountry search and rescue efforts and to support search and rescue efforts throughout the state," the bill summary reads.

Under the bill, CPW would be responsible for establishing a price for the card and any sub charges for hunting, fishing, snowmobile, or off-highway vehicle registrations that are credited to the fund.

The full bill can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado passes Right to Repair bill for wheelchairs

DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado legislators pass the nation's first 'right to repair' bill of its kind. This bill would address the right to repair wheelchairs. The state's General Assembly approved HB22-1031, which would require manufacturers of powered wheelchairs to make parts, tools, and repair manuals available to owners and independent repairers at reasonable prices. The The post Colorado passes Right to Repair bill for wheelchairs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Disability Benefits#Rescue Team#Dola#Wildlife Commission#Cpw#Sar#Senate
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski resort to link slopes to downtown streets with 'master plan'

A popular resort in Colorado is about to start working on a gondola-based link-up between the ski slopes and downtown streets of the local mountain town. Alterra-owned Winter Park Resort has announced their 10 to 15 year master plan for the development of the area, which includes a three-gondola connection from downtown to the ski village. The plan also includes adding 358 acres of new terrain to the resort and improving the lift infrastructure to allow for 22,375 skiers daily, up from a current comfortable carrying capacity of about 15,000.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Skiers trigger half-mile wide avalanche in Colorado backcountry

Two skiers triggered a half-mile wide avalanche on Bald Mountain, east of Breckenridge, on Tuesday, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. "First skier intentionally cut the top of the slope, triggering a windslab beneath the cornice about 50 feet wide. Skier was able to get off the slab after about 3 seconds by skiing to a predetermined safe zone to the right, away from the gut. He was not caught. That slab stepped down 3-4 feet to a deeper weak layer roughly 200 vertical feet below our entry. The gut of the chute ran fully from there but still was isolated to the gut," a report made by the skiers said.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
OutThere Colorado

First human case of H5 bird flu in U.S. detected in Colorado

A inmate at the state correctional facility in Delta County is the first person in the United States to test positive for the H5 avian flu, state officials said Thursday. The man came into contact with the virus when he worked at a commercial farm in Montrose County as part of a pre-release employment program, according to a joint release from the Colorado Department of Corrections, the state Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Public Health and Environment.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Possible Human Remains Found Near Colorado Campground

It has been reported that authorities are investigating what they believe may be human remains found near a campground in Colorado. The discovery of the possible human remains was reported to authorities on Monday, April 25th by a concerned party that was spending time near the campground at which the remains were found.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy