Browns bolster defensive line drafting Senior Bowl MVP

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Browns have selected Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey in the fourth round at No. 108 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Winfrey stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 290 pounds.

He was a two-time All Big-12 honoree. Last season, he finished with 5.5 sacks, and 11 tackles-for-loss.

The Browns have five more picks to make in the 2022 NFL Draft, including three more selections in the fourth round. They also have a sixth-round pick and two seventh round choices.

