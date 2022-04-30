ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: New York Jets Day 3 Tracker, 2022 NFL Draft

By Lou Di Pietro
The New York Jets made a big splash with their three first-round picks, then added RB Breece Hall and TE Jeremy Ruckert at opposite ends of Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Gang Green entered Day 3 with just two picks (both in Round 4) thanks to a pair of trades over the first two days but you never know what can happen - so take a look at their Day 3 haul here:

No. 111 overall, Round 4: OT Max Mitchell, Louisiana
A four-year player and three-year starter who started 37 of his 51 games at UL, Mitchell was a 2021 First Team All-Sun Belt selection and Third Team AP All-American, and becomes just the third tackle from the school to be selected in the Common Draft Era.

Mitchell played right tackle in 2021, but also played nine games at left tackle over his career, and also took some snaps at guard, so the Jets get a versatile lineman.

NFL.com gave the 6-foot-6, 307-pounder a 6.20 grade – “will eventually be an average starter” – and Lance Zierlien’s analysis says Mitchell “has the athletic traits and hand quickness to make a living as a left or right tackle, but he needs to calm his feet and minimize forward lean to prevent rush leakage during the mirror phase.”

No. 117 overall, Round 4: DE Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M
The 6-foot-5, 263-pound Clemons had 32 tackles (seven for loss), seven sacks, and 13 QB hurries for the Aggies last season, and finished his four-year career in College Station with 93 tackles (20.5 for loss) and 12.5 sacks.

Clemons was a redshirt senior in 2021, and earned a grade of 6.17 – Good Backup With The Potential To Develop Into Starter – from NFL.com. Lance Zierlein’s scouting report says that Clemons is “a tight-legged defensive end with NFL measurables and toughness,” and while “his movements are rigid and limiting at times, his motor and play strength are qualities some teams see as building blocks for a successful career in more physically-minded fronts.”

There are also some concerns about both his health and off the field issues, as well. Clemons spent his freshman year in the JUCO ranks before transferring to A&M for the 2017 season, but he missed all of 2018 with a foot injury and more than half of his redshirt junior season in 2020 with an ankle injury. He then was suspended for A&M’s first game of 2021 due to an arrest in August for weapons and marijuana charges.

