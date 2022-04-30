Cor'Dale Flott: new teammate Wan'Dale Robinson 'toughest receiver I covered' in '21

Much like with second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants third-round pick Cor'Dale Flott is an athletic, versatile weapon with some size concerns – at least, to everybody except Flott himself and the Giants brass that drafted him, who both believe Flott can play any corner spot.

“I think position one, ideally, he's inside, but he can play inside and outside. He has height, and he does have length,” GM Joe Schoen said after the selection. “Athletic kid, still young and developing, but he played in a really talented backfield in a good conference. He’s got really good movement skills to play inside, but with the size and length, can play outside as well.”

“I'm very confident. That's one thing I feel as far as versatility-wise, coming to this program, this organization, I focus more on what's going to be needed and what areas I'm going to be able to improve and help contribute to the team,” Flott added. “I’ve definitely got a lot to experience and a lot to learn from as soon as I step my foot in the door.”

Still, Flott was surprised it was the Giants who called his name on Friday.

“I expected it, but not from the Giants, it definitely caught me surprised, but I’m very excited,” he said. “I got along well with the coaches, and I just hear different things from coaches and teams when I was on visits. But I kind of low-key felt like the New York Giants, and the staff, and the cornerbacks coach kind of clicked. So, when I got their call, it was very surprising.”

Flott had to become a jack of all trades due to injuries in the LSU defensive backfield, but having to move outside more showed that he can indeed play man coverage well when needed.

“That just gave me another opportunity to show more of what I can do and help contribute to the team,” Flott said. “I'm very comfortable in that scheme. Coming to LSU, (man coverage is) one of the main things we're known for and that's one of the things you know you're going to do when you first commit to come and play DB there. I'm very comfortable with man-to-man coverage, so I'm excited.”

It also led to a fun moment in his press conference, where he called new teammate Robinson as the toughest receiver he had to cover during the season.

“Not blowing smoke – he’s just quick and elite, one of those guys in the slot you're not really going to be able to get your hands on right away,” Flott said. “You've got to be able to create speed on top of the route. He's a good receiver.”

So, much like the Kayvon Thibodeaux/Evan Neal matchups in practice those two are looking forward to, Flott is looking forward to facing Robinson again in practice. And that also goes for Kadarius Toney, whom he faced when the two were in high school in Alabama panhandle.

“He's a real human joystick for real. I've seen it with my own eyes – all throughout his career and when I played him before,” he said. “He won that matchup, but it'll definitely be fun to have another chance to go against him again.”

