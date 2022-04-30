ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tour de Belleville makes schedule announcement

By Mike Koziatek
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

There is a chance of storms Saturday afternoon but the Tour de Belleville bicycle ride will start at 1 p.m. Saturday as scheduled.

Jason Poole, who leads the parks and recreation department as well as the public works department for the city, said the bike ride routes could be shortened if there is inclement weather.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms likely between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., with the chances of precipitation set at 70% and winds 15 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph. The high is expected to be 74.

The ride has been moved to a new location and a new time this year.

It is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Eckert’s at Illinois 15 and Green Mount Road. A six-mile route and a 16-mile route have been set up with both routes starting and ending at Eckert’s.

The Tour de Belleville traditionally was in the evening in mid-July with the starting point in downtown Belleville. The 2020 event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and the 2021 event was moved to the fall.

The event raises money for safety and maintenance equipment.

