Tour de Romandie: Higuita and Vlasov go 1-2 for Bora-Hansgrohe on summit finish of Zinal

Following his stage 2 victory at Cangas de Narcea on Saturday Iván Sosa (Movistar) duly clinched overall victory at the Vuelta Asturias on the concluding stage in Oviedo. Stage glory went, as it did on stage 1, to Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), though. The 29-year-old had dropped early and lost over 11 minutes on Saturday but bounced back with another solo win reminiscent of his stage 1 victory, attacking on the final climb and then racing away to the line alone.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO