Austin, TX

Austin police find 2 dead in a west Austin home Friday

By Andrea Guzmán
 3 days ago
Austin police are investigating two suspicious deaths on Friday afternoon in the 1600 block of Forest Trail in west Austin. Police said a check-welfare call came...

KXAN

SWAT responds to warrant call in nw Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say the SWAT team is helping them serve a warrant in a northwest Austin neighborhood Friday morning. They say a person inside a home refuses to come out. Police say the SWAT operation was a planned part of the warrant service which began around 1 a.m. on North Ute Trail. […]
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Alleged drunk driver hits two Austin police officers

Two Austin police officers were hit by an alleged drunk driver while patrolling on bikes early Saturday morning, according to the Austin Police Department.APD said both officers were hospitalized at Dell Seton Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries after being hit with a vehicle at the 600 block of East 7th Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday. The woman driving was arrested for driving while intoxicated, police said.No additional information is available.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Talk 860 KSFA

Only $99 Per Night for This Caboose Rental in New Braunfels, Texas

If you're looking for a really fun looking rental to relax I think I found the place for you to visit in New Braunfels, Texas. This caboose isn't just for people who love trains but also for those who just need a break and want to relax. Thich is exactly what we all need right now, plus I love the fact that this Airbnb rental isn't going to break the bank at only $99 per night.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
