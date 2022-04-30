ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AREA PREP HOOP HONORS: Castillo, Barham and Hollingshed receive Region 2 All-District nod

Postseason kudos continue for local high school basketball players — including a major honor for Bartlesville High sophomore David Castillo.

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association announced Castillo has been named to the OBCA Region 2 All-District Boys Basketball Team.

Only 12 players from all classes (B-6A) in the district received a spot on the team.

Caney Valley High senior Daniel Barham also made the team.

There are only eight districts throughout the state, which means only 96 players from throughout the state, comprising all classes, were picked All-District.

Other area individuals involved in area basketball also received special recognition by the OBCA.

None received a higher spot than Oklahoma Union High’s Kade Hollingshed. The OBCA named him the Region 3 Player of the Year.

Longtime Dewey High assistant boys basketball coach Michael Sanders filled the Region 2 Assistant Coach of the Year berth.

On the area’s periphery, Shidler’s Karla Streeter was named the Region 2 Coach of the Year.

——

DAVID CASTILLO — Castillo did not suffer from a sophomore jinx. In fact, he rewrote the Bruin basketball record book by becoming the program’s youngest player to reach 1,000 career points — something he did within 40 games of his freshman and sophomore seasons. He was an important part of a Bruin crew that won the second-most games (13) in a season during the eight-year Clent Stewart coaching era. Castillo’s list of achievements and noteworthy attention is admirable. The 6-foot-2 point guard played on the USA Basketball U16 team that won the championship in a field of teams from throughout Mexico and other South American countries, he earned a roster spot on the prestigious Team Griffin roster in AAU baseball, he was rated very high on ESPN lists highlighting the top high school prospects in the nation and he received scholarship offers from several high Division I programs, including defending national champion Kansas.

DANIEL BARHAM — Barham put together a string of high voltage performances where he average 30 points per game during one stretch of the season. The 6-foot-4, 220 pound senior, along with the other veterans, spearheaded Caney Valley’s thrust to a 16-11 record and the program’s first appearance in at least a decade in the area round

of the playoffs. Barham also played an important role on the Trojans’ football journey to what was only the program’s second six-win season in approximately 30 years. He and many of the same teammates also propelled the Trojan baseball team to 17 wins. In addition to being a three-sport athlete at Caney Valley, Barham also played the past few summers for the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians baseball team.

KADE HOLLINGSHED — Hollingshed has been a vital producer for multiple seasons for the Oklahoma Union basketball program, but it wasn’t until his senior season he managed to showcase all his talents for the spotlight. As a junior (2020-21), he had been a starter and valuable weapon for the Cougars’ push to their first-ever state title

(Class 2A). This past campaign (2021-22), Hollingshed was one of just a handful of experienced veterans back to try to help Oklahoma Union successfully defend its crown. Guided by longtime head coach Lee Ott, Oklahoma Union (24-5) burst through the regular season with a 20-3 record and made it all the way in the postseason to the state quarterfinals prior to being eliminated. Hollingshed proved to be an inspiration, missing some games late in the season due to injury but coming back to help fuel the playoff run.

MICHAEL SANDERS — Sanders is a former star Dewey High player that returned to help coach new generation of players. He played all four years in high school. Freshman and sophomore he got a little time, starred as a junior and senior. Played for a year at St. Gregory's. "He's just one of those guys that has the desire that I have and we preach to these kids. Anything we needed him to do ... he understands what it's all about with kids. He's all about that. He's all about the program and the school. ... He has a lot of pride in the school," Dewey head coach Lance Knight said. Last year, Dewey's Trey Osborne was the OBCA Region 2 Junior High Coach of the Year. This is the second-straight year Sanders has been named the assistant coach of the year.

———

In addition …

Some other tidbits about the OBCA latest round of honors: Edmond Memorial’s Jai’Von Seat was named both the Henry P. Iba Player of the Year and the Player of the Year for Class 6A. … Tulsa Memorial’s Bobby Allison was named the Willis Mackey Large School Coach of the Year. … Other schools, in addition to Bartlesville and Caney Valley, represented on the Region 2 All-District list included Pawnee, Glencoe, Mannford, Drumright, Perry, Okemah, Prague, Morrison and Perkins-Tryon. Glencoe’s Jakeen Weedn (Glencoe) was named the Region 2 Player of the Year and Jeff Weedn (Glencoe) was named the Region 2 Coach of the Year.

Usa Basketball, Boys Basketball, Hoop, Highschoolsports, OBCA, Bruin
