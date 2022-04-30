How Dave Coulier Says ‘Full House’ Could Address Bob Saget’s Death in a New Spin-Off Show

Earlier this year, the world mourned the loss of comedian and actor, Bob Saget. Though he had a long and fruitful career, Bob Saget’s most beloved character is unquestionably Danny Tanner. During his years as Tanner family patriarch on Full House, Bob Saget changed the face of TV forever.

Though the final episode of Full House premiered nearly 30 years ago, the show is still successful to this day. So successful, in fact, that a spinoff show, entitled Fuller House, was created to continue the Tanner family’s story. After an award-winning five-season run, Fuller House also came to an end, leaving fans without the Tanner family once again.

It appears, however, that their absence may be short-lived. Dave Coulier, the actor behind Uncle Joey on both Full House and Fuller House, hinted at a continuation of the story. In a recent episode of the Tamron Hall Show, Dave Coulier gave his thoughts on the possibility of another Full House spinoff.

Dave Coulier Details a Second ‘Full House’ Spinoff

For Coulier and the rest of the Full House gang, working together is always a welcome opportunity. “We talk all the time how much we would love to do a show again,” Coulier said. “We just love working and we love our fans so much, we love the whole process…we just love what the show is and what it means to people. So, we’re always raring to go.”

The Full House star then went into more detail, giving his vision for what the second spinoff, which he jokingly referred to as Fullest House, would be like. Though it would be tough to move forward with the Full House franchise without Bob Saget, the Full House star has no intentions of continuing without the family patriarch Danny Tanner. He would still be very much included through the memories of the other characters.

“What I would love to do is bring all the original cast back to where we are older now and we talk about our lives,” Coulier said. “We can reflect and tell stories about Danny Tanner and keep his character alive, because he’s very much alive in spirit with all of us. We miss him dearly. I think we would all do it in a heartbeat.”

Dave Coulier Mourns the Loss of Bob Saget

When the news of Bob Saget’s passing hit social media, fans, friends, and family members, all came together to mourn the tragic loss. Bob Saget was beloved not only by his fans but by everyone who knew him, both professionally and personally and the messages that poured in from every direction were heartbreaking.

None were quite as painful to read, however, as those from his family, including his Full House costars. Though the Bob Saget and Dave Coulier weren’t brothers by blood, they were family by choice. And after spending more than three decades strengthening the bond between them, the loss of his Full House costar hit Dave Coulier particularly hard.

In an Instagram post featuring several pictures of the pair, Dave Coulier shared his feelings of grief and love. “I met Bob when I was 18 years old,” Coulier wrote. “I didn’t know then that two struggling standup comic would end up being brothers forever.

The Full House star added, “I wish I could lean on your right now through all these tears. I love you.”