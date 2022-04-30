ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How Dave Coulier Says ‘Full House’ Could Address Bob Saget’s Death in a New Spin-Off Show

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UH2w9_0fPBiyyQ00

Earlier this year, the world mourned the loss of comedian and actor, Bob Saget. Though he had a long and fruitful career, Bob Saget’s most beloved character is unquestionably Danny Tanner. During his years as Tanner family patriarch on Full House, Bob Saget changed the face of TV forever.

Though the final episode of Full House premiered nearly 30 years ago, the show is still successful to this day. So successful, in fact, that a spinoff show, entitled Fuller House, was created to continue the Tanner family’s story. After an award-winning five-season run, Fuller House also came to an end, leaving fans without the Tanner family once again.

It appears, however, that their absence may be short-lived. Dave Coulier, the actor behind Uncle Joey on both Full House and Fuller House, hinted at a continuation of the story. In a recent episode of the Tamron Hall Show, Dave Coulier gave his thoughts on the possibility of another Full House spinoff.

Dave Coulier Details a Second ‘Full House’ Spinoff

For Coulier and the rest of the Full House gang, working together is always a welcome opportunity. “We talk all the time how much we would love to do a show again,” Coulier said. “We just love working and we love our fans so much, we love the whole process…we just love what the show is and what it means to people. So, we’re always raring to go.”

The Full House star then went into more detail, giving his vision for what the second spinoff, which he jokingly referred to as Fullest House, would be like. Though it would be tough to move forward with the Full House franchise without Bob Saget, the Full House star has no intentions of continuing without the family patriarch Danny Tanner. He would still be very much included through the memories of the other characters.

“What I would love to do is bring all the original cast back to where we are older now and we talk about our lives,” Coulier said. “We can reflect and tell stories about Danny Tanner and keep his character alive, because he’s very much alive in spirit with all of us. We miss him dearly. I think we would all do it in a heartbeat.”

Dave Coulier Mourns the Loss of Bob Saget

When the news of Bob Saget’s passing hit social media, fans, friends, and family members, all came together to mourn the tragic loss. Bob Saget was beloved not only by his fans but by everyone who knew him, both professionally and personally and the messages that poured in from every direction were heartbreaking.

None were quite as painful to read, however, as those from his family, including his Full House costars. Though the Bob Saget and Dave Coulier weren’t brothers by blood, they were family by choice. And after spending more than three decades strengthening the bond between them, the loss of his Full House costar hit Dave Coulier particularly hard.

In an Instagram post featuring several pictures of the pair, Dave Coulier shared his feelings of grief and love. “I met Bob when I was 18 years old,” Coulier wrote. “I didn’t know then that two struggling standup comic would end up being brothers forever.

The Full House star added, “I wish I could lean on your right now through all these tears. I love you.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Why ‘Rocky’ Star Sylvester Stallone Was Afraid to Meet Elvis Presley

Rocky Balboa may have been afraid of absolutely no one, taking on the world champion fighter in the hit 1976 film Rocky. However, Sylvester Stallone, the man who played the iconic fighter, has one notable fear. Well, maybe not a fear perse…more of a shyness as the actor remembers turning down a major opportunity shortly after Rocky was released. This opportunity? Meeting The King of Rock N’ Roll himself, Elvis Presley.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Dave Coulier
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: How Ron Howard’s Parents Protected Him During Hollywood Upbringing

Though there are elements of a career in Hollywood that are just as glamorous as they appear, it’s undeniable that it’s an unforgiving environment, especially for child actors. That fact remains true to this day, but it’s not nearly as damaging at it used to be. Parents and producers have learned from the past and now take steps to protect young stars from inappropriate situations.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
Outsider.com

Ashley and Wynonna Judd Shed Tears During Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

Tonight was a bitter-sweet night for country music as Ashley and Wynonna Judd were there for their Country Music Hall of Fame induction. Yesterday, it was revealed that Naomi, the other half of The Judds, had died. Of course, the family is going through a whirlwind of emotions during this time. The Kentucky icons attended the ceremony as planned and there were tears.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full House#Fuller House#The Tamron Hall Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown Accepts Plea Deal Over March 2022 Domestic Violence Arrest

Less than two months after being charged with domestic violence, “Alaskan Bush People” star Bear Brown has. reportedly taken a plea deal in the case. According to ScreenRant, Bear Brown was arrested on March 11th near his home. The “Alaskan Bush People” star had Assault Fourth DV charges. In Washington State, where Brown currently resides, fourth-degree assault is defined as an attempted battery on another person. And the victim must be part of a family household.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Laine Hardy Performance Set to Air on Reunion Special Despite Arrest

Despite his recent arrest by the Lousiana State University Police Department, Laine Hardy’s performance will still air during an upcoming episode of “American Idol.”. As previously reported, Laine Hardy was arrested last week after the University’s police department issued a warrant for his arrest. The “American Idol” alum allegedly planted a listening device in his ex-girlfriend’s dorm room after their breakup.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

446K+
Followers
48K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy