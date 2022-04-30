ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Black Catholic nuns: A compelling, long-overlooked history

By DAVID CRARY, AP National Writer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even as a young adult, Shannen Dee Williams – who grew up Black and Catholic in Memphis, Tennessee – knew of only one Black nun, and a fake one at that: Sister Mary Clarence, as played by Whoopi Goldberg in the comic film “Sister Act.”. After...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene to right-wing Catholic site: How come "God hasn't destroyed" America?

Last Thursday, on the eve of testifying in a lawsuit that seeks to prevent her from running for re-election, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the legendary or notorious Georgia Republican, granted an hourlong interview in her home to an unlikely outlet: the far-right Catholic news organization Church Militant, which for years has positioned itself as one of the noisiest and most outlandish partisans in the Roman Catholic Church's ongoing fight with itself. Greene is an evangelical Protestant, not a Catholic, but Church Militant is making the most of this opportunity, and has featured segments of the interview all week, starting with its opening video on Monday, entitled "Marjorie for Pope."
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
Memphis, TN
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Society
Fox News

Pope Francis: 'A worldly priest' is just 'a clericalized pagan'

Pope Francis told an audience that any priest that indulges in "worldliness" is no better than a "pagan." The Roman pontiff told the audience at his Thursday homily that "idolatry" was a persisting problem among Christians, though not always easily recognizable. The pope claimed that "spiritual worldliness," "pragmatism," and "functionalism" all continued to dilute and corrupt both clergy and laity.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Thea Bowman
The Independent

Florida activist seeks to ban Bible from schools for being too ‘woke’

A complaint has been filed with at least eight school districts in Florida to ban the Bible, arguing that the holy book’s contents fall under topics “prohibited” by a controversial new state law.Florida governor Ron DeSantis last Friday signed new guidelines of the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) or the Stop WOKE Act that had become law last month.The law aims to limit discussions in businesses and schools around Critical Race Theory, which Mr DeSantis called a “pernicious” ideology. The legislation prohibits instruction that suggests members of one race are inherently racist and a person’s...
RELIGION
The Independent

Activist's self-immolation stirs questions on faith, protest

After 50-year-old Wynn Bruce, a climate activist and Buddhist, set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court last week, a national conversation flared up around his motivation and whether he may have been inspired by Buddhist monks who self-immolated in the past to protest government atrocities. Bruce, a photographer from Boulder, Colorado, walked up to the plaza of the Supreme Court around 6:30 p.m. Friday – on Earth Day — then sat down and set himself ablaze, a law enforcement official said. Supreme Court police officers responded immediately but were unable to extinguish the blaze in time...
PROTESTS
PublicSource

New ministries push LGBTQ Catholics to question: Can the church be an inclusive space?

Parishes in the Diocese of Pittsburgh are creating LGBTQ ministries. LGBTQ Catholics share their hopes and concerns. The post New ministries push LGBTQ Catholics to question: Can the church be an inclusive space? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Nuns#Catholic Church#Black History#Black Women#Racism#Black Catholic#Black And Catholic#The University Of Dayton#American
WHYY

Anthea Butler on ‘White Evangelical Racism’

This episode was originally broadcast on December 28, 2021. University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
Fox News

Black success demolishes the left's '2+2 = racism' lie

Dr. Jessica Watkins rode a Space-X rocket out of Cape Canaveral at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday. Destination: the International Space Station, where the 33-year-old astronaut became the ISS’s first Black female crew member and flight engineer. From 248 miles above sea level, this UCLA Ph.D. (geology), Cal Tech post-doctoral fellow, and fifth Black woman in space can peer down in astonishment at those on Earth who consider math racist and not quite right for Blacks.
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

Harriet Tubman led military raids during the Civil War as well as her better-known slave rescues

Harriet Tubman was barely 5 feet tall and didn’t have a dime to her name. What she did have was a deep faith and powerful passion for justice that was fueled by a network of Black and white abolitionists determined to end slavery in America. “I had reasoned this out in my mind,” Tubman once told an interviewer. “There was one of two things I had a right to, liberty, or death. If I could not have one, I would have the other; for no man should take me alive.” Though Tubman is most famous for her successes along the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The big picture: a baptism among the magnolia blossoms in Atlanta

The Green the Church movement seeks “to expand the role of churches as centres for environmental resilience”. Its charismatic leader, Dr Ambrose Carroll, argues that communion with the natural world is fundamental to the past and future of his congregation: “We’re ex-slaves,” he says, “migrant farmers, people who spent eons with our hands in the ground. Even though we don’t speak the language of environmentalism, it’s very close to who we are.”
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WRAL News

Report: North Carolina ranks a lowly 36th as a state for working mothers

RALEIGH – North Carolina, the nation’s ninth largest state in population, appears near the bottom of a list of the best states for working mothers, according to a recent analysis of 17 key metrics by financial news and information WalletHub. A state that normally ranks highly in many reports measuring quality of life, workforce development and economic development comes up short in numerous areas cited by this new report issued just days ahead of Mother’s Day.
RALEIGH, NC
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

The Museum of The Bible Will Celebrate the Rich Legacy of the Black Church with “Bless The Elders”

WASHINGTON — Museum of the Bible will premiere a one-night gala experience entitled “Blessing of the Elders” in the museum’s World Stage Theater from 7–10 p.m. ET on June 23. Blessing of the Elders will pay tribute to the faith-filled legacy of the Black Church and its historical and modern-day figures whose contributions have been foundational to […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy