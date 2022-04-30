Keeping communities safe: Red Cross hands out smoke detectors in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three organizations are working together to keep at-risk Dayton communities safe this spring.

From now until the end of May, the Red Cross said it is working to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in over 50 at-risk communities across the country. This initiative, called the Sound the Alarm effort, is working in several Dayton neighborhoods on Saturday, April 30.

The Red Cross Dayton has collaborated with Rebuilding Together Dayton and the Dayton Fire Department to install these alarms in the Madden hills, Edgemont and Miami Chapel neighborhoods, the release said.

Volunteers gathered at the Five Rivers Health Center on Miami Chapel Road at 9 am and spread out from there, working in two shifts, for a cumulative time of seven hours. According to the Red Cross, these volunteers will spend the day giving smoke alarms to homes in these areas, as well as installing them at no cost, the release said.

For information on how you can get involved with the Red Cross Sound the Alarm efforts, visit the American Red Cross website here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.