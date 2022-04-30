ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Keeping communities safe: Red Cross hands out smoke detectors in Dayton

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8YIu_0fPBiUgk00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three organizations are working together to keep at-risk Dayton communities safe this spring.

Victim identified after fatal Xenia crash

From now until the end of May, the Red Cross said it is working to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in over 50 at-risk communities across the country. This initiative, called the Sound the Alarm effort, is working in several Dayton neighborhoods on Saturday, April 30.

The Red Cross Dayton has collaborated with Rebuilding Together Dayton and the Dayton Fire Department to install these alarms in the Madden hills, Edgemont and Miami Chapel neighborhoods, the release said.

Springboro art show to benefit children in Ukraine

Volunteers gathered at the Five Rivers Health Center on Miami Chapel Road at 9 am and spread out from there, working in two shifts, for a cumulative time of seven hours. According to the Red Cross, these volunteers will spend the day giving smoke alarms to homes in these areas, as well as installing them at no cost, the release said.

For information on how you can get involved with the Red Cross Sound the Alarm efforts, visit the American Red Cross website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Xenia, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Springboro, OH
Dayton, OH
Society
WDTN

Fifth Third Bank providing Dayton meals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Employees of Fifth Third Bank will celebrate Fifth Third Day by working to provide 5,000 meals to the Dayton area. The meals will be donated to The Foodbank, Inc., located at 56 Armor Place in Dayton, as part of Fifth Third’s annual companywide community celebration on May 3. Employees will be […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
WLWT 5

5 puppies dumped in ditch in Clinton County now up for adoption

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Five puppies who were recently dumped in a ditch in Clinton County are now up for adoption. The Clinton County Humane Society gave the puppies a bath and some good food after they were rescued. Staff members at the humane society say all five puppies have been really sweet.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke Detectors#Cross Hands#Smoke Alarms#The Red Cross Dayton#Edgemont#Miami Chapel#Ukraine Volunteers#The American Red Cross
WKRC

Invasive jumping worm spreads to 15 states in Midwest, including Ohio

UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
News Break
Politics
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Mom Notified by School Nurse After Son Hides a Seed in an Unusual Place for Safe Keeping

Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WDTN

Woman found dead in Greenville house fire

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 68-year-old was found dead in a house fire in Greenville Thursday morning. Around 1:40 am, crews arrived on the scene of a home on the 400 block of East Main Street to find a first-floor room and its contents on fire. As crews worked on the scene, Fire Chief Russ […]
GREENVILLE, OH
100.7 WITL

Why Is This Neighborhood In Ohio Completely Abandoned?

This seems like something straight out of a horror film but there is a neighborhood in Whitehall, Ohio that is completely abandoned. Like...completely, to the point that there are dozens of houses sitting totally empty in an almost Silent Hill vibe. My Lens Adventures made a post on Facebook showing their documentation of their first experience checking this place out. One woman who was a former resident couldn't believe the state they were in:
WHITEHALL, OH
WDTN

Dayton car dealership hosting car, cash giveaway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car dealership in the Miami Valley will give more than $50,000 in prizes as part of an initiative. The Jeff Schmitt Auto Group said their Jeff’s Heroes initiative is returning to reward heroes in Miami Valley with thousands of dollars, and a grand prize winner with $10,000 in cash and […]
DAYTON, OH
Field & Stream

Ohio Politician Suggests a Hunting Season for Feral Cats—Then Quickly Backtracks

Cats are a problem. Not the ones people keep as indoor pets. But the ones that have been abandoned by their human caretakers and the marauding colonies of efficient predators they’ve given rise to across the country. Feral cats. So far, the solutions we’ve tried, like trap-neuter-release (TNR) programs, don’t seem to be working. So, Bill Hayes, who is running for commissioner in Licking County, Ohio, recently suggested another method: Hunt them.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy