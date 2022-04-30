Two dead after small plane crashes in West Valley

Multiple Flathead County emergency agencies responded to a deadly airplane crash in the West Valley on Saturday morning.

A small single engine airplane went down on property on Church Drive between West Valley Drive and Farm to Market Road with two aboard. Debris was scattered on farmland on the south side of Church Drive. Part of the yellow plane’s wing came to a rest on Church Drive.

West Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Sean Bohannan said there were no survivors. Authorities have not released the identities of the man and woman aboard the plane. They remain unsure of the plane’s point of departure.

The ALERT helicopter flew and landed near the crash site but left shortly after.

In addition to several vehicles from the West Valley Fire Department and ALERT, the South Kalispell Volunteer Fire Department, Search and Rescue, Flathead County Office of Emergency Services, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Glacier National Park International Airport Fire Rescue and the Flathead County Coroner responded to the accident.

There was no fire at the crash site, which is being secured by local authorities. A full investigation is underway.