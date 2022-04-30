Sauce Gardner says he keeps actual sauce in his sauce bottle chain. Yes, seriously

Sauce Gardner might not just be the coolest player in this year’s NFL draft, he might actually be the coolest player in the NFL. Period.

The dude really keeps that sauce on him. No, like, literally. This man keeps sauce on him.

Y’all know that chain with the sauce bottle we see him wearing? Yeah, that old thing. It’s an actual sauce bottle. It has a top you can twist off and everything.

He explained the bottle to Jets owner Woody Johnson. He also explained that you never know what sauce might go into the bottle day by day. He will, but we won’t.

The only thing we do know? Is that the sauce is in that thing. And it is on him at all times.

“You never know what sauce is in here. It could be barbecue sauce one day. A little bit of sweet heat suace the next day. Hot sauce the next day. A little teryaki sauce the day after that. So you never really know…Of course, I’ma know because I’ma be filling it up.”

Like I said, y’all. That boy sauce keeps the sauce on him. I might have a new favorite NFL player.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery