From Wildcats to millionaires: See how much UK’s NFL rookies could make

It pays to get drafted higher in the NFL Draft.

Travon Walker , the No. 1 overall pick, is projected to sign a rookie contract worth up to more than $37 million, most of it guaranteed as a signing bonus once the ink is dry. Logan Hall , a linebacker out of Houston, was the first pick in the second round, picked just 32 selections later. His rookie contract will be worth only about $10 million, less than half of which will be guaranteed.

How much will the University of Kentucky players selected in this year’s NFL Draft take home? What about other players of note? Below you’ll find projected contract values, along with their projected signing bonus and 2022 salary cap hit, based on data provided by Spotrac , a sports financial site.

( This list will be updated as UK players and other players with in-state connections are selected.)

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR (UK/Western Hills HS)





Drafted: No. 43 overall, second round, New York Giants

Projected contract: $8,185,156 (four years)

Projected signing bonus: $3,132,840

Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $1,488,210

Josh Paschal, DE (UK)

Drafted: No. 46 overall, second round, Detroit Lions

Projected contract: $7,735,648 (four years)

Projected signing bonus: $2,805,926

Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $1,406,482

Luke Fortner, OL (UK)

Drafted: No. 65 overall, third round, Jacksonville Jaguars

Projected contract: $5,500,063 (four years)

Projected signing bonus: $1,180,046

Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $1,00,011

Desmond Ridder, QB (Cincinnati/St. Xavier HS)

Drafted: No. 74 overall, third round, Atlanta Falcons

Projected contract: $5,362,959 (four years)

Projected signing bonus: $1,080,334

Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $975,083

DeAngelo Malone, LB (Western Kentucky)

Drafted: No. 82 overall, third round, Atlanta Falcons

Projected contract: $5,204,640 (four years)

Projected signing bonus: $965,193

Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $946,298

Bailey Zappe, QB (Western Kentucky)

Drafted: 137th overall, fourth round, New England Patriots

Projected contract: $4,307,070 (four years)

Projected signing bonus: $647,070

Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $866,768

Darian Kinnard, OL (UK)

Drafted: 145th overall, fifth round, Kansas City Chiefs

Projected contract: $4,018,411 (four years)

Projected signing bonus: $358,411

Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $794,603

Russ Yeast, S (Kansas State/Louisville)

Drafted: 253rd overall, seventh round, Los Angeles Rams

Projected contract: $3,737,007 (four years)

Projected signing bonus: $77,007

Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $724,252

The newest chapter in Wan’Dale Robinson’s football story is the best one yet

Detroit Lions select Kentucky star Josh Paschal 46th overall in NFL Draft

Jacksonville Jaguars draft UK lineman Luke Fortner with 65th overall pick