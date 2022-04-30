From Wildcats to millionaires: See how much UK’s NFL rookies could make
It pays to get drafted higher in the NFL Draft.
Travon Walker , the No. 1 overall pick, is projected to sign a rookie contract worth up to more than $37 million, most of it guaranteed as a signing bonus once the ink is dry. Logan Hall , a linebacker out of Houston, was the first pick in the second round, picked just 32 selections later. His rookie contract will be worth only about $10 million, less than half of which will be guaranteed.
How much will the University of Kentucky players selected in this year’s NFL Draft take home? What about other players of note? Below you’ll find projected contract values, along with their projected signing bonus and 2022 salary cap hit, based on data provided by Spotrac , a sports financial site.
( This list will be updated as UK players and other players with in-state connections are selected.)
Wan’Dale Robinson, WR (UK/Western Hills HS)
Drafted: No. 43 overall, second round, New York Giants
Projected contract: $8,185,156 (four years)
Projected signing bonus: $3,132,840
Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $1,488,210
Josh Paschal, DE (UK)
Drafted: No. 46 overall, second round, Detroit Lions
Projected contract: $7,735,648 (four years)
Projected signing bonus: $2,805,926
Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $1,406,482
Luke Fortner, OL (UK)
Drafted: No. 65 overall, third round, Jacksonville Jaguars
Projected contract: $5,500,063 (four years)
Projected signing bonus: $1,180,046
Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $1,00,011
Desmond Ridder, QB (Cincinnati/St. Xavier HS)
Drafted: No. 74 overall, third round, Atlanta Falcons
Projected contract: $5,362,959 (four years)
Projected signing bonus: $1,080,334
Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $975,083
DeAngelo Malone, LB (Western Kentucky)
Drafted: No. 82 overall, third round, Atlanta Falcons
Projected contract: $5,204,640 (four years)
Projected signing bonus: $965,193
Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $946,298
Bailey Zappe, QB (Western Kentucky)
Drafted: 137th overall, fourth round, New England Patriots
Projected contract: $4,307,070 (four years)
Projected signing bonus: $647,070
Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $866,768
Darian Kinnard, OL (UK)
Drafted: 145th overall, fifth round, Kansas City Chiefs
Projected contract: $4,018,411 (four years)
Projected signing bonus: $358,411
Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $794,603
Russ Yeast, S (Kansas State/Louisville)
Drafted: 253rd overall, seventh round, Los Angeles Rams
Projected contract: $3,737,007 (four years)
Projected signing bonus: $77,007
Projected salary cap hit in 2022: $724,252
