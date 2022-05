MODESTO, Calif. - The former Modesto home of Scott and Laci Peterson has been sold after being on the market for less than a month, according to Zillow. The three-bedroom, two bath home on 523 Covena Ave was listed for $459,888 on March 30 and sold for $510,000 on April 21. There was no mention of the infamous murder case on the property listing.

MODESTO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO