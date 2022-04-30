ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Six injured after reported shootout at Magazine Street bar Friday night

By Emily Davison
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS - Six people are injured after a reported shootout Friday night at a Magazine Street bar. The New Orleans Police Department told...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAFB.com

Magazine St. Shooting (RAW VIDEO)

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Boulevard De Province on Friday, April 29. Garth Brooks will be Callin' Baton Rouge on Saturday. Updated: 9 hours ago. Everyone will be ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ as thousands of Garth Brooks fans from all over...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magazine Street#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wwl Tv
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPLC TV

Two arrested after high-speed chase in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects have been arrested after a police pursuit near the Prien Lake Mall Sunday, police say. The chase started at the Busy Bee gas station on Lake Street and ended in the 3000 block of June Street, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. It is not currently known what prompted the pursuit.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WAFB.com

St. Helena Sheriff’s arrest bus driver after violent fight

BRPD responding to reported shooting Boulevard De Province. Garth Brooks will be Callin' Baton Rouge on Saturday. Garth Brooks will be Callin' Baton Rouge on Saturday. Music star Laine Hardy left the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison hours after his arrest on Friday, April 29. Garth Brooks Stadium Tour. Updated:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Clinton homicide suspect arrested in Louisiana

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police announced the man who was wanted in connection to Sunday’s homicide in the city has been arrested. Clinton police, working with the U.S. Marshals Service, Louisiana State police, and New Orleans police, arrested William “Polo” Edwards, 55, without incident. Clinton police said they would start the extradition process immediately. […]
CLINTON, MS
WAFB

Mother and 6 children displaced after morning house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Eaton Street that displaced a mother and six children. Officials state that the house fire occurred around 9:30 a.m. and firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 9:55 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy