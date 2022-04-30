ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Driver nearly collides with Tulsa fire truck responding to emergency call

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Tulsa Fire Department (Skyler Cooper)

TULSA, Okla. — A driver nearly collided with a Tulsa fire truck responding to an emergency call.

The Tulsa Fire Department posted a video of the near-miss on Facebook as a Public Service Announcement on Saturday. The department did not say when and where in Tulsa the video was taken.

“When you see and/or hear emergency vehicles responding to help in the community, please pull to the right and stop,” the Tulsa Fire Department said.

In the video, you can hear the fire truck with their sirens on and several cars pulled over, and as the fire truck is making a turn, a SUV comes into the video frame and nearly hits the fire truck.

“Never…Ever, pass them!” the Tulsa Fire Department said on Facebook. “Our apparatus are expensive. We can’t afford to have even one fire truck out of commission, and our firefighters have enough to worry about as it is.”

