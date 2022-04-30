Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 4/29

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday, at the Cape County Park disc golf course, 31 players competed in a quickly-growing league. The SEMO Disc Golf Club was started more than 10 years ago, aiming to grow the sport and give back to the community. Every Sunday and Wednesday from spring through fall, they host league events at several disc golf courses in the area.
Anthony Wayne, Bryan, and Otsego are No. 1 in their respective divisions for the third straight week in the northwest Ohio softball coaches poll. These rankings are voted on by a panel of coaches in each of the divisions.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Chiefs Baseball Club is looking for host families. The 2022 season begins Thursday, June 2 at home against Fulton. Currently, they say several players need host families. “Being a host family for one of these amazing players is one of the best experiences that...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Royals vs. Cardinals game start time on Wednesday, May 4 has been changed to 12:15 p.m. According to the Royals, the start time was moved due to the weather forecast in the area. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m. If...
