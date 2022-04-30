ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, MO

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 4/29

KFVS12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeartland baseball teams honor player who passed away from...

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

SEMO Disc Golf Club

Heartland baseball teams honor player who passed away from cancer.
GOLF
KFVS12

Southeast Mo. club growing the sport of disc golf

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday, at the Cape County Park disc golf course, 31 players competed in a quickly-growing league. The SEMO Disc Golf Club was started more than 10 years ago, aiming to grow the sport and give back to the community. Every Sunday and Wednesday from spring through fall, they host league events at several disc golf courses in the area.
GOLF
KFVS12

Paducah Chiefs Baseball Club needs host families for 7th season

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Chiefs Baseball Club is looking for host families. The 2022 season begins Thursday, June 2 at home against Fulton. Currently, they say several players need host families. “Being a host family for one of these amazing players is one of the best experiences that...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Royals, Cardinals game start time Wed. changed due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Royals vs. Cardinals game start time on Wednesday, May 4 has been changed to 12:15 p.m. According to the Royals, the start time was moved due to the weather forecast in the area. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m. If...
KANSAS CITY, MO

