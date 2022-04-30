ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Hear from 23 of the candidates running for Oregon governor this spring

By The Oregonian/OregonLive Politics Team
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Nearly three dozen candidates are vying to become the Democratic or Republican nominee for governor in the May...

Nadda Bootliquor
3d ago

I hate to be the bearer of bad news but Soros money has way more political pull than your vote. Where do you think Tina Kotek came from?

James
3d ago

honestly 23 hahaha 😆 brown did sooo terrible anyone thinks they can get on now. the YouTube ads for some of these are 👍 👌 hahaha.I believe one candidate says she will up hold gender transitioning for youth-no matter what happens at the Supreme Court.... yikes. something that at least. I skip the ads mostly

Rick Gable
3d ago

Plain and simple. The more Conservative you are the better. Watch out for the back peddlers. No Democrats need apply.

