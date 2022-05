If the Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup favorites, they’re an unusually easy favorite to root for. Even as the NHL has come to accommodate Connor McDavid’s Ja Morant impression and Trevor Zegras’s exploration of the Z-axis, the name of the game is typically defense—stifling, oppressive defense. But the Panthers play a style appropriate for their fire-wagon-red sweaters; not only are they the highest-scoring team in the league by a huge margin, they’re the highest-scoring NHL team of the 21st century by a quarter of a goal per game.

