Bronx, NY

Firefighter sustains minor injuries in Throgs Neck blaze

By Dana Kennedy
 3 days ago

A firefighter and eight civilians suffered minor injuries in a three-alarm blaze in the Bronx Friday, the FDNY said.

The injuries came as firefighters battled a Friday evening rubbish fire in Throgs Neck which quickly spread to an apartment building and a two-story commercial structure.

Eight civilians also suffered minor injuries from the blaze.
The fire quickly spread to an apartment building and a two-story commercial structure.
The cause of the fire is still investigation.
It took more than 240 firefighters to fight the flames, which began around 7:30 p.m. behind the apartment building near East Tremont and Randall avenues in Throgs Neck, the FDNY said.

There was some water damage on the second floor of the apartment building and some water damage on the ground floor, the FDNY said. The cause is still under investigation.

