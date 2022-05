PASADENA, Texas – Adult learners who had to put their educational goal on hold because of COVID-19, a family issue, or for other reasons, can now take that last step and complete their certificate or degree with tuition, books and class materials covered at San Jacinto College with the Last Step Scholarship. Thanks to a generous anonymous donor, they can move into a good-paying position and the career of their dreams.

PASADENA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO