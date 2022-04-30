ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin’s Duron will defend state title in Austin

By Clara Sandoval
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
Martin’s Melanie Duron is the defending Class 5A state champion in the shot put.

All season long, the goal for Martin’s Melanie Duron was to defend her regional title and make a return trip to state. The defending Class 5A state champion in the shot put once again rose to the occasion and even added an insurance medal along the way at the Region IV-5A Track and Field championships that unfolded at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio on Friday.

For the second year in a row Duron won the Region IV-5A shot put title with a toss of 45-11 to earn her second consecutive trip to state. Duron’s return to the state meet was already secured in her pocket prior to the shot put. Earlier in the day Duron tossed a personal record of 142-1 to place second in the discus to punch her ticket back to Austin, site of the state meet.

“Regionals was a success, now it’s time to prepare for state,” Duron said. “Being back-to-back regionals champ is a huge accomplishment and I’m blessed to have accomplished this with my family and my coaches by my side. Now it’s time to grind and get back to work. My mindset is to win back-to-back state champ and I’m confident that I will meet my goals with my amazing support system. I’m grateful for everyone who has supported me through this journey, and I can’t wait to hit the ring again to redeem my title.”

Duron had invested a lot of time and energy in returning to the state meet, but she had to endure the District 30-5A meet and 29-30 Area Meet before heading to regionals.

Once in San Antonio, Duron made sure not to hold anything back in both events and will now head to state in two events. Duron was among the Top 5 in the discus heading into the meet and opened her final regionals with a determination to leave everything in the ring in both of her events.

After tossing a 138-5 in the discus to open, Duron was in second place heading into the finals. She tossed a 140-4 in her first throw of finals. Duron threw a 142-1 to set a personal record and secured her spot at the state meet.

“Behind every athlete there comes struggles, and I wasn’t the best discus thrower, but I told myself that I wasn’t going settle and I was going to work hard to go up slowly but surely,” she said. “With all the work I’ve been putting in, I made a statement, and I threw a 142-1 with a power throw. I’m glad to say I made it to state for discus and shot as well. Without my coaches and family who helped me keep my head up and positive energy I was able to accomplish my goals. Next step state!”

WacoTrib.com

Texas High School Football Hall of Fame: Shea Walker's gridiron passion goes deep

Sometimes football gets its hooks in you and never lets go. In the early 1980s, Shea Walker, a member of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, was a dynamic wide receiver at Port Arthur Jefferson. He went on to play on two Southwest Conference championship teams at Texas A&M. Since the mid-1990s, he has been a color commentator for Texas high school football championship games.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

BYU's Lohner signs with Baylor, Mayer in transfer portal

Former BYU forward Caleb Lohner has signed with Baylor, while forward Matthew Mayer has entered the transfer portal. The 6-8 Lohner, a native of Flower Mound, Texas, averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in two seasons at BYU. He's among three transfers who committed to Baylor this spring, including former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges and Kilgore College guard Dantwan Grimes.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
