LBJ looking to build in second year under Leo Mireles

Lyndon B. Johnson High School’s Rene Ramos jumps through the Rio Grande City High School defense, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the UISD Student Activity Complex. (Danny Zaragoza, Staff Photographer / Laredo Morning Times)

The Lyndon B. Johnson Wolves didn’t quite get the offseason it wanted in the first year under head coach Leo Mireles.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the fact Mireles took the job in February 2021, there wasn’t much the team could do in terms of spring ball.

That hindered some of the implementation Mireles wanted to do, but this year has been different. The Wolves are a couple of weeks into spring football and their head coach has been pleased with what he has seen.

“It’s going a lot better than last year,” he said.

He continued: “By far this year has been a lot better. The kids have gotten used to me and so have the parents…so our progress is a lot better than last year.”

The Wolves went 2-8 last season in Mireles’s first year at the helm defeating Uvalde and Nixon on their way to that record.

They took their lumps in that first year, but the team was so young, coming into this season, Mireles is excited to see what kind of progress they can make.

Almost all of LBJ’s statistical leaders from a year ago — aside from quarterback Raul Cantu and wide receiver Azael Rebollar — are returning this season. Guys like Rene Ramos who averaged 4.4 yards per carry, and David Cortez and Gerry Mendoza who combined to to catch more than 40 passes for 500 yards, are all coming back.

It takes a while to build a program how a coach wants to and Mireles knows his team has a way to go. But he is happy to be working with returners like these guys who can help everyone else grow.

“Very fortunate that the kids who played for me last year, the core of the team were juniors, so everybody’s coming back,” Mireles said. “Everybody’s understanding the offense, the scheme of the game with what I want to do, so definitely we see a lot better things going on.”

The team also brings back key players in the trenches and on defense.

“We’ve got a real good core of kids coming back so I think they’ve been great leaders so far and it shows,” he said.

LBJ hasn’t had a winning record since it went 7-3 during the 2015 season. It hasn’t made the playoffs since 2014.

The big thing Mireles wants to do right now is build the expectation of winning in this Wolves’ program. That starts with the aforementioned returners, but it also starts with quality reps during the offseason both on the field and in the weight room.

“We’ve got to get a lot stronger. We’re way behind,” Mireles said when he got to LBJ last year. “So they started showing up to the weight room in the offseason.”

He continued: “The championship is won during the offseason so now the kids can see that.”

A big push Mireles also made was getting his players into the Wolves’ track program. A former head track coach himself, he sees a lot of value in getting athletes working on their speed — and by association — their strength.

Many equate strength in the squat to speed, so the two are seen as going hand in hand. LBJ had eight football players in track when Mireles took over the program. To him that wasn’t enough.

“To have eight kids on the track team? That’s bad,” he said. “I used to be a head track coach so I understand how that ties in with football and we had to change that. Work on that and we had a big turnout with the kids in track so there’s a lot more speed on the field.”

The Wolves’ have about two weeks left of spring football before their game May 13 at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center. They aren’t going to earn their first playoff appearance in eight years during the spring, but it’s a good place to start.

“I’m excited,” Mireles said. “It will be fun and I just want to get through it. One of the biggest things here is the depth and that’s where it catches up to you, so if we can have a healthy spring ball season (that’s good) and I think we’ve accomplished a lot.”

