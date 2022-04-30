Despite loss to Alexander, United still carrying momentum into playoffs

United looks on as catcher Miguel Chaires bats during the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to Alexander.

A loss for the United Longhorns in the final game of District 30-6A play to their rival the Alexander Bulldogs is a tough one to swallow.

Having beaten the Bulldogs on April 1 and going up 2-0 after the first inning Wednesday, the Longhorns know they could have won again. They know they could have split the district title with Alexander and Eagle Pass.

They also know if one baseball had fallen one foot further to the right the game might have ended up differently.

“A game like this is going to come down to the wire,” head coach Rudy Saldivar said. “It’s a game of inches…unfortunately it was just out of the reach.”

Alexander’s Jerry Castillo’s two-run double in the top of the sixth proved to be the game winner for the Bulldogs.

During the first half of district play and a 7-2 win for United over Alexander, Linn laid out in left-center field to corral a similar ball off the bat from Castillo.

That turned out to be a simple highlight for the Longhorns in what was one of their best games of the season.

On Wednesday night, Linn just couldn’t quite get to it. The effort was tremendous. He sprinted all out to get to a ball that was being carried away from him by a wind coming out of the southeast.

He laid out in desperation to make the catch but the ball was just too far away. It fell to the grass and bounced to the fence scoring two runs and putting the game ultimately out of reach for the Longhorns.

Coach Saldivar was upset with himself after the game for not having Linn shaded over toward the gap further.

“At the end of the day I’m responsible for making sure he’s in the right spot,” he said. “Unfortunately we didn’t put him in the right spot, he was off a little bit and they hit the ball where he wasn’t.”

One loss doesn’t cost United its season. The Longhorns are still in the playoffs and hold the No. 3 seed in District 30-6A.

That sets up a matchup in the Bi-District round with either San Antonio O’Connor or San Antonio Harlan next week. Harlan has one district game left against San Antonio Warren on Friday, and if it wins that game it will be in a tie with O’Connor for the second spot in District 29-6A.

Those teams would then either go to a playoff or a coin flip to determine that spot and United’s opponent.

United is still one of the hottest teams in District 30-6A going 6-2 in its last eight games and 6-1 in district play. A loss to an Alexander team currently on a six-game winning streak of its own doesn’t change how well the Longhorns have played of late.

That is what the coaching staff emphasized after the game. Continue to play well and the rest will work itself out.

“I’m very proud of everything that they’ve done,” Saldivar said. “Obviously we had that bad spring break and we dug ourselves out of it. Dropped the game to Nixon there at the end but we climbed out of it.

“We’re proud of these guys for what they did just to be in this situation. That’s what we told them. We want a shot and we had a shot. We put ourselves in the situation, they put themselves in that situation by playing their hearts out and unfortunately it just didn’t go our way.”

