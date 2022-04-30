ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Despite loss to Alexander, United still carrying momentum into playoffs

By Thomas Lott
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pTZC9_0fPBdSSZ00
United looks on as catcher Miguel Chaires bats during the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to Alexander.

A loss for the United Longhorns in the final game of District 30-6A play to their rival the Alexander Bulldogs is a tough one to swallow.

Having beaten the Bulldogs on April 1 and going up 2-0 after the first inning Wednesday, the Longhorns know they could have won again. They know they could have split the district title with Alexander and Eagle Pass.

They also know if one baseball had fallen one foot further to the right the game might have ended up differently.

“A game like this is going to come down to the wire,” head coach Rudy Saldivar said. “It’s a game of inches…unfortunately it was just out of the reach.”

Alexander’s Jerry Castillo’s two-run double in the top of the sixth proved to be the game winner for the Bulldogs.

During the first half of district play and a 7-2 win for United over Alexander, Linn laid out in left-center field to corral a similar ball off the bat from Castillo.

That turned out to be a simple highlight for the Longhorns in what was one of their best games of the season.

On Wednesday night, Linn just couldn’t quite get to it. The effort was tremendous. He sprinted all out to get to a ball that was being carried away from him by a wind coming out of the southeast.

He laid out in desperation to make the catch but the ball was just too far away. It fell to the grass and bounced to the fence scoring two runs and putting the game ultimately out of reach for the Longhorns.

Coach Saldivar was upset with himself after the game for not having Linn shaded over toward the gap further.

“At the end of the day I’m responsible for making sure he’s in the right spot,” he said. “Unfortunately we didn’t put him in the right spot, he was off a little bit and they hit the ball where he wasn’t.”

One loss doesn’t cost United its season. The Longhorns are still in the playoffs and hold the No. 3 seed in District 30-6A.

That sets up a matchup in the Bi-District round with either San Antonio O’Connor or San Antonio Harlan next week. Harlan has one district game left against San Antonio Warren on Friday, and if it wins that game it will be in a tie with O’Connor for the second spot in District 29-6A.

Those teams would then either go to a playoff or a coin flip to determine that spot and United’s opponent.

United is still one of the hottest teams in District 30-6A going 6-2 in its last eight games and 6-1 in district play. A loss to an Alexander team currently on a six-game winning streak of its own doesn’t change how well the Longhorns have played of late.

That is what the coaching staff emphasized after the game. Continue to play well and the rest will work itself out.

“I’m very proud of everything that they’ve done,” Saldivar said. “Obviously we had that bad spring break and we dug ourselves out of it. Dropped the game to Nixon there at the end but we climbed out of it.

“We’re proud of these guys for what they did just to be in this situation. That’s what we told them. We want a shot and we had a shot. We put ourselves in the situation, they put themselves in that situation by playing their hearts out and unfortunately it just didn’t go our way.”

thomas.lott@lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Alexander’s Castillo, who had to fight for playing time, becomes Bulldog hero

Jerry Castillo is what high school sports are all about. While high school coaches are exactly that, most of them are teachers as well. While they want to win games, they also want their players to grow both as athletes, but as people too. Seeing the arc of Castillo's district season has been everything his head coach Fernando Lemus wants to see from one of his athletes. "That's what we're in this business for, to watch those kids grow up and develop," Lemus said last week. The senior right fielder had to scratch and claw for...
HIGH SCHOOL
Laredo Morning Times

Martin’s Bryan Gonzalez leads defensive effort of zero team errors in 2-game push to the posteason

Bryan Gonzalez's is Martin's first man out in the rotation. He takes the mound when the Tigers need a win. But, at heart, he is a shortstop, and he most definitely takes that mentality to the mound. "He's very athletic," head coach T.J. Tijerina said after Martin's 1-0 play-in win over Rio Grande City which punched the Tigers' ticket to the playoffs Friday. "He was a first-team All-District shortstop last year, All-City first-team shortstop last year." So while the senior, who was out on the mound and earned the win Friday, loves to pitch and is good at...
MART, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Alexander’s Castellanos signs with Texas A&M-San Antonio

Alexander soccer player Emiliano Castellanos signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Texas A&M-San Antonio on Monday morning. Every athlete dreams of getting the chance to play at the next level, and for Castellanos it truly is a dream come true. "It's very special," he said. "I've had this dream since I was a freshman. I've worked countless days, waking up at 6 a.m., going to sleep at 10, practicing, games, back to back, every day working hard. "My father was the main support that helped me get to where I...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Martin dances way to playoff berth

It's easy to get tight during a game deciding postseason lives. Players get nervous. Muscles get tighter, thoughts run raster, hearts beat harder, and for some teams, that can mean the end of it all. Postseason goals that is. The Martin Tigers were far from tight Friday night in their 1-0 win over Rio Grande City in a play-in game which decided who would go to the postseason and who would not. When freshman Aldo Alarcon singled to left in the first inning he danced on first base. He did it again in the third when he...
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
San Manuel-linn, TX
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Nixon, TX
Laredo, TX
Sports
The Uvalde Leader-News

Spurs fail to make the playoffs for third year

Because the San Antonio Spurs are not in the National Basketball Association post-season playoffs again, my interest in the current post-season action has not been great. It is hard to believe that this is the third season in a row for the Spurs not to make it to the playoffs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
2K+
Followers
944
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy