Alexander’s Villanueva breaks out in biggest moment

Marco Villanueva (with the belt) celebrates with his teammates following Alexander’s win over United.

Marco Villanueva has not played how he has wanted to in 2022.

While just about anyone in the state would like to have the numbers he does — he has slashed .382/.443/.434 on the season while scoring 23 runs and driving in 26 — those are not the stats he wanted coming into this season.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs this year,” the senior said Wednesday.

Villanueva is coming off of a season in which he was named to the All-State roster as a second baseman after batting .425 and posting a .525 on-base percentage in 2021.

He wanted to build off of that this season and he started off the year doing just that. While not all stats are available, Villanueva went five for his first seven in Games 2 through 4 and eight for 17 over his first couple of weeks. He drove in six runs and scored six as well in those games and looked to be picking up where he left off last season.

But when he hit district play things took a turn. While Villanueva batted .405 in non-district play, he has hit .359 during the games that determine playoff seeding. Prior to Wednesday’s matchup with United, he was 11 for 35 with only one extra-base hit.

It wasn’t good enough in his opinion, so he wanted to make up for it in the game that would determine whether the Bulldogs took home the district title on it own — and by virtue of that — locking up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs out of 30-6A.

Before Wednesday’s game, Villanueva had zero three-hit games on the year.

He went 3 for 4 against the Bulldogs and drove in the first run of the game on a laced double to the left-center field wall.

He had some frustrations to get out and he did just that at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center.

“I had to,” he said.

He continued: “I had to come up when my team needed me the most and that’s what I did.”

The Bulldogs got down early against United 2-0 after starter Emir Encalada got off to a bit of a rough start.

But the senior righty calmed down a bit and threw up a zero in the bottom of the second when Villanueva came up to the plate with Jeremy Gabrillo on third base.

The Longhorns had just turned a spectacular double play to all but eliminate a scoring threat after Alexander had put the first two runners on with a single from Gabrillo and a bunt hit by Rocco Garza-Gongora.

United’s A.J. Sanchez has made a living this season getting out of tough spots, and he almost put Villanueva away getting two strikes on him. But there’s a reason the senior second baseman was selected to the All-State squad last year — he is talented.

So when Sanchez came right at him he took a hack and hit a line drive toward the gap in left center. With how things have gone though this year for Villanueva, he didn’t think much of it off the bat.

“I thought it was a straight popup to center field,” he said. “I said, ‘A wwwwww.’

“But then I saw him coasting and I saw him turn around and start hauling a— and I was good from there.”

The ball one-hopped the fence and Villanueva came into third standing up with the Bulldogs now down one run.

In the following inning Jerry Castillo would hit a sacrifice fly to tie it, and he would later hit a two-run double which proved to be the game winner. But it was Villanueva who started it for the Bulldogs.

Alexander’s coaching staff has been waiting for that all year long from their second baseman who hasn’t quite hit the groove yet he was on last season.

“He’s a big part of what we’ve done,” head coach Fernando Lemus said. “Since his freshman year he was a starter, he was an All-Stater last year, he’s one of our captains, one of our leaders and just to see him break out tonight against our rival, it’s incredible.”

