Officials Assessing Damage from Tornado that Hit Wichita, Andover

Andover Tornado Rates EF-3, 3 Students Killed in Crash. WICHITA, Kan. (KPR/AP) — The National Weather Service has rated Friday's tornado in Andover as an EF-3, with estimated 165 mile per hour winds and a path length of more than 12 miles. Emergency crews are continuing to assess the widespread damage from the tornado that swept through Sedgwick and Butler counties, with hundreds of homes and buildings damaged or destroyed, several people injured, and initially more than 15,000 people without power. There were no fatalities or critical injuries from the twister itself, but three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm-chasing in Kansas were killed in a crash Friday evening. The Andover Public School district announced that Prairie View Elementary School will remain closed for the rest of the year after sustaining heavy damage in the storm. Governor Laura Kelly traveled to the area Saturday, and met with first responders, city and county officials, and families affected by the tornado. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has released preliminary information about several other tornadoes that swept across Kansas Friday. Marion County saw four tornadoes Friday, two of which briefly touched down. The National Weather Service also confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Butler and Dickinson counties.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO