ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Aldine PD captain shoots at suspected car thieves in downtown Houston

By FOX 26 Digital
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty police officer in downtown Houston. It happened around 3 a.m. at an apartment in the 700 block of Preston...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Body of woman found inside box in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police said they found the body of a woman in a box Sunday in southwest Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, they got a call about a suspicious package with a bad odor in the 7000 block of Bissonnet Street (near the intersection with Beechnut Street) around noon.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Aldine, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Man found shot multiple times at parking lot in Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot in Third Ward. Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 3422 Sampson Street around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the man, who was in his early 20s, was found...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Houston#Thieves#Police#Violent Crime#Aldine Pd#Preston St That#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Missing Indiana mom found dead in car with baby still alive next to her

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her car with her infant son still alive next to her about a week after they were reported missing. Alexis Morales and her 5-month-old son Messiah were last seen April 12 at around 6 p.m. as they left Kelly Park in South Bend, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. She reportedly told friends she was going back to her home in New Paris, Indiana. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office started looking into their disappearance April 13.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy