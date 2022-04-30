ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Maryland Alum Dawes Honored with’ Celebration of Terps’ Award

By Joe Yasharoff
mymcmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaithersburg native and University of Maryland alum (’02) Dominique Dawes was honored Friday night at A Celebration of Terps: Featuring The Maryland awards. Dawes is a gold medal winning gymnast and the CEO...

