Lawrence, IN

Sources: Man stabs stepfather to death in Lawrence

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man was arrested Saturday by Lawrence Police for stabbing his stepfather to death, sources tell CBS4. Officers were called Saturday morning to the 12500 block of Teacup Way in Lawrence on reports of a family altercation, LPD said. Upon arrival they said they found a man with...

