Honolulu, HI

Woman says landlord broke in to her room, used drugs, masturbated while she was gone

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU, Hawaii (CNN Newsource/KGMB/KHN/WKRC) - A woman in Hawaii is suing her landlord for trespassing in her home. She says he took her belongings, used drugs in her kitchen, and masturbated in her living room. Police are investigating, but they did not initially. Video caught a man in a...

