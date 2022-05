CHICAGO — Nearly 10 percent of the United States is now considered medium or high risk for COVID-19 exposure — and Chicago could move into that territory soon. About 9.7 percent of U.S. counties, or 314 counties, are medium or high risk under Chicago’s travel advisory, according to a Friday health department news release. That number has risen as more parts of the United States see COVID-19 cases rise; a week ago, there were 189 counties in those categories.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO