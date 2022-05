MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a low-end Level 1 out of 5 threat for severe storms Late Thursday into Friday morning. These storms are expected to erupt ahead of an approaching cold front. Locally, the severe risk looks to hold off until after 7pm Thursday...so your entire day won’t be a wash-out. However, after 7PM through Noon on Friday, make sure that you have ways of getting severe weather alerts. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO