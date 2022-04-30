ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah foundation saves home Black artist used as museum

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — A nonprofit group plans to restore a Savannah home used by a Black artist to establish her own museum during segregation.

The Historic Savannah Foundation bought the former home of Virginia Jackson Kiah to save it from demolition. Neighbors in the surrounding Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood applauded the move, saying it’s important to keep Kiah’s legacy alive.

"I've been saying someone needs to get that building and bring it back alive," neighbor Ronald Bolden told WTOC-TV.

Kiah used the home to start her own museum in 1959 because, as a Black woman during segregation, she wasn’t allowed to enter other museums as a visitor, much less to exhibit her artwork. She became known as a civil rights activist in Savannah, where the Savannah College of Art and Design now has an art museum named for her.

The house deteriorated following Kiah’s death in 2001 and faced a risk of being torn down. The Historic Savannah Foundation was able to close on the property recently following a two-year legal battle in probate court.

“It’s a way to preserve Kiah’s legacy,” said Ryan Arvay, the foundation's director of preservation and historic properties.

The foundation hopes to restore the building to its 1950s appearance, and plans to get feedback from the community before making any final decisions. Meanwhile, supporters of the project plan to install a historic marker at the home on May 9.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WTOC-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Society
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Met Gala brings in a record $17.4 million, museum says

NEW YORK — (AP) — All that "gilded glamour" brought in some real gold. This year's Met Gala earned a record $17.4 million, museum officials said Tuesday. The annual gala is a fundraiser for the self-funding Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The money pays for operating the institute and putting on annual blockbuster exhibits like the current "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" which was launched at the gala Monday night and opens to the public May 7. That exhibit is part of a broader two-part exhibit exploring the roots of American fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crews break ground on the new Gilcrease Museum

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Gilcrease Museum Tuesday afternoon. The former building was demolished in January, making way for a new $65,000,000, 91,000 square-foot facility. The City of Tulsa donated a large portion of the funding through the Vision Tulsa act. Construction is expected...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Wtoc Tv
WSPA 7News

2022 Reedy River Duck Derby to benefit local charities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Rotary Club of the Reedy River Greenville is hosting the 2022 Duck Derby for the 18th year and organizers said they’re excited to send ducks down the river in person. COVID precautions meant the derby looked different the past couple of years. proceeds benefit charities supported by the rotary club. […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
62K+
Followers
107K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy