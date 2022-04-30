ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, OK

Pottawatomie County suspect who allegedly stole vehicle with children inside captured

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The suspect who ignited a manhunt after allegedly stealing a vehicle with two children inside is now behind bars.

Former University of Oklahoma student found guilty of severely beating pregnant girlfriend

Jeremy Loving of Prague was taken into custody in Seminole County, concluding a manhunt Friday night.

“Suspect in custody. Children in the vehicle are getting medical treatment,” Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office officials said on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhnLR_0fPBXwsp00
Jeremy Loving in custody. Photo from Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

The manhunt was launched Friday evening after a vehicle with two children inside was stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the suspect was on Highway 3 in Seminole County. Seminole County Sheriffs Office deputies and Seminole Police Department officers took the suspect into custody.

Murder conviction of former Oklahoma police officer upheld

The suspect is reported to have wrecked the vehicle sometime after stealing it.

No further details on the incident were provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 3

FlameThrower
2d ago

Don’t ever leave your child in a car for a second. Moms with more than 1 child I know the struggles. I am glad this ended safely and he’s in custody.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seminole County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Seminole County, OK
Pottawatomie County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Pottawatomie County, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#University Of Oklahoma#Police#The Sheriff S Office
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KFOR

KFOR

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy