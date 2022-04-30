Pottawatomie County suspect who allegedly stole vehicle with children inside captured

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The suspect who ignited a manhunt after allegedly stealing a vehicle with two children inside is now behind bars.

Jeremy Loving of Prague was taken into custody in Seminole County, concluding a manhunt Friday night.

“Suspect in custody. Children in the vehicle are getting medical treatment,” Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office officials said on social media.

Jeremy Loving in custody. Photo from Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

The manhunt was launched Friday evening after a vehicle with two children inside was stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the suspect was on Highway 3 in Seminole County. Seminole County Sheriffs Office deputies and Seminole Police Department officers took the suspect into custody.

The suspect is reported to have wrecked the vehicle sometime after stealing it.

No further details on the incident were provided.

