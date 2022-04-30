ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp clutches his chest with worry during Liverpool’s win over Newcastle after Fabinho is wiped out

By Kiro Evans
 3 days ago

JURGEN KLOPP was left clutching his chest during Liverpool's win at Newcastle after Fabinho was wiped out by a late challenge.

A robust tackle by Jonjo Shelvey in the closing moments of the game sparked the Liverpool manager's dramatic reaction.

Klopp clutches his chest after he watched Shelvey clatter in Fabinho at the end of Liverpool's away trip
Klopp will be desperate to keep players fit with crucial games coming up in Liverpool's run-in

It had otherwise been a comfortable afternoon for the Reds, who produced a professional performance to see off a resurgent Newcastle team.

Naby Keita's well-taken first-half goal was enough to seal the three points.

But Klopp looked shocked after Fabinho was clattered at the end of the game.

The Anfield boss, who extended his contract this week, had his hands clutching his hands and chest as he reacted to the tackle.

He was clearly worried one of his star men could have been injured.

Liverpool more than ever face a challenge to keep their players fit with a packed fixture list set to test their mettle.

Klopp's squad are still fighting on three fronts, and face a trip to Villarreal in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final next week.

They've also booked a showdown with Chelsea in the FA Cup Final.

And they continue to spar with Manchester City for the Premier League crown after cutting down City's enormous lead in the table to a single point.

If Liverpool were to win all three trophies on top of their earlier Carabao Cup victory, they would complete a historic quadruple.

Klopp's reaction amused fans on social media.

One tweeted: "Klopp saw Shelvey slide into Fabinho from the back and my man howled 'oh my God' and clutched his chest."

Another said: "Klopp shivering from that Shelvey’s tackle on Fabinho is enough reason for the rotation."

