Town of Smithtown collects 29 tons of hazardous waste from 603 homes

With two of our Long Island landfills closing in the near future, we will have to work together to redesign our way of handling waste. New York State legislators, looking for ways to reduce the plastics sent to our landfills, have designed EPR bills (Extended Producer Responsibility) which require producers to reduce the amount of plastics they use and make them responsible for their final disposal, relieving municipalities of the cost. The EPR bills were not included in the New York State budget but there is hope that the legislature will pass an EPR bill before the summer.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO