Town of Smithtown collects 29 tons of hazardous waste from 603 homes

In an effort to combat the impact plastic pollution has on the environment, Suffolk County has partnered with New York Sea Grant (NYSG) to publish a 15-lesson curriculum entitled, “Plastic Pollution and You.” The curriculum was developed after the passage of Suffolk County resolution 450-2018, sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker, which authorized the creation of a marine debris public awareness program. NYSG’s Kathleen Fallon, Ph.D., a Coastal Processes and Hazards Specialist and Nate Drag, New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Literacy Specialist and Associate Director of the Great Lakes Program at the University at Buffalo, have co-authored the curriculum. Funding for the curriculum was administered by New York State’s Department of Environmental Conservation through the New York State’s Environmental Protection Fund.
