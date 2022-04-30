ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

Town of Smithtown collects 29 tons of hazardous waste from 603 homes

The Town of Smithtown Department of Environment and Waterways collected over 29 tons of waste at the Hazardous Household Waste event. On Saturday, April 23, 603 Smithtown households participated in safely disposing 58,200 pounds of toxic items, which are prohibited in regular curbside waste pickups. “The sheer weight in...

TBR News Media

Making Democracy Work: Reduce, reuse and recycle

With two of our Long Island landfills closing in the near future, we will have to work together to redesign our way of handling waste. New York State legislators, looking for ways to reduce the plastics sent to our landfills, have designed EPR bills (Extended Producer Responsibility) which require producers to reduce the amount of plastics they use and make them responsible for their final disposal, relieving municipalities of the cost. The EPR bills were not included in the New York State budget but there is hope that the legislature will pass an EPR bill before the summer.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

‘Stuff-A-Truck’ Food Drive heads to Smithtown Town Hall May 1

The Town of Smithtown Youth Bureau, in partnership with the Town of Smithtown Parks Department and Public Safety Department, is hosting a Long Island Cares Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank Stuff-A-Truck event to make a difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate. The event will be held on Sunday, May 1st, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smithtown Town Hall, located at 99 W Main Street in Smithtown.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

ACLD partners with HELPSY to divert unwanted textiles from landfill

Just in time for Earth Day (April 22) Adults and Children with Learning & Developmental Disabilities, Inc., (ACLD) recently partnered with HELPSY, the largest clothing collection company on the east coast to place clothing collection bins throughout Long Island. Collection bins offer an alternative disposal method for textiles to Long...
ENVIRONMENT
TBR News Media

Editorial: Much needed makeover on 347

Work will begin once again on New York State Route 347, and North Shore residents couldn’t be happier. Drivers navigating the roadway from Gibbs Pond Road in Nesconset to Hallock Road in Stony Brook have noticed construction cones beginning to appear. The upcoming work is part of a $71 million state Department of Transportation project, which continues the roadway improvements made to Route 347 years ago in the Smithtown area. Future plans include changes on the state road as far east as Port Jefferson Station.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Environmentalists discuss state of Port Jeff Harbor

On Wednesday, April 13, two guest speakers presented to the Port Jefferson Harbor Commission on the state of Port Jeff Harbor and its future. George Hoffman, co-founder of the Setauket Harbor Task Force, shared the history of the harbor commission over the last two decades. “Up until 2000, the commission...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

Huntington councilmembers host Earth Day event

Huntington councilmembers Joan Cergol and Sal Ferro, shown above on the right, hosted free Earth Day festivities at Manor Farm Park April 23 along with co-sponsors the Town of Huntington, Covanta and not-for-profit Starflower Experiences. It was the first time the event was held at the park and included hands-on...
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

Artist M. Ellen Winter featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown

Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced that the works of East Northport artist M. Ellen Winter will be on view April 26 to June 27 at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown. The exhibition, part of STAC’s Outreach Gallery Program, can be viewed during regular banking hours Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Paving the way: Smithtown Highway teams begin paving season with new equipment geared at saving tax dollars and time

The Town of Smithtown Highway Department began the paving season last week, equipped with new machinery geared at saving tax dollars and executing projects at a much more efficient pace. The new BOMAG milling and Cimline pothole repair machines were approved for purchase by the Town Board last Summer (July 2021) and acquired by the Highway Department early this year. On Tuesday, April 12th, Highway crews used the new milling machine to remove old asphalt along Brooksite Drive. The paving of Brooksite Drive from New Mill Road to Jericho Turnpike was completed within two days. Additionally, the Highway Department did not have to seek private contractors to perform the work, which results in significant savings for the taxpayers.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Legislator Sarah Anker and New York Sea Grant announce a new Marine Debris School Curriculum

In an effort to combat the impact plastic pollution has on the environment, Suffolk County has partnered with New York Sea Grant (NYSG) to publish a 15-lesson curriculum entitled, “Plastic Pollution and You.” The curriculum was developed after the passage of Suffolk County resolution 450-2018, sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker, which authorized the creation of a marine debris public awareness program. NYSG’s Kathleen Fallon, Ph.D., a Coastal Processes and Hazards Specialist and Nate Drag, New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Literacy Specialist and Associate Director of the Great Lakes Program at the University at Buffalo, have co-authored the curriculum. Funding for the curriculum was administered by New York State’s Department of Environmental Conservation through the New York State’s Environmental Protection Fund.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Veterans resource event heads to Hauppauge April 30

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Veterans Service Agency will host its third annual Drive-thru Resource and Stand Down Event on Saturday, April 30 in the north parking lot of the H. Lee Dennison Building located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
HAUPPAUGE, NY
TBR News Media

Somerset – Nearly 11 Waterfront Acres in Nissequogue!

This notable estate was completed in 1935 and remains a crown jewel of Long Island’s fabled North Shore. Overlooking Long Island Sound, Somerset enjoys an unassuming approach that leads to the end of a long, private road adjacent to the lush David Weld Sanctuary. The property boasts a staggering span of nearly 700-feet of waterfrontage along the shoreline. An adjacent 4-acre waterfront parcel is available separately.
SOMERSET, MA
CBS New York

L.I. woman who chained herself to tree heading to court

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- A Long Island woman who chained herself to a tree to save it from being torn down is not giving upThe Village of Westbury gave her a deadline of Friday to make a decision. Now, as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, that deadline has passed and the woman is headed to court.Denise Casares is no longer chained to the 80-foot oak tree but is firmly rooted in her decision to fight, rejecting an offer to replace it with three small trees."It's never going to match the beauty of this size and just the amazingness...
WESTBURY, NY
riverheadlocal

Downtown residents form new civic organization

Residents in downtown Riverhead have created a new civic association to give themselves a unified voice on the issues affecting their neighborhoods. The Heart of Riverhead Civic Association is co-founded by writer and activist Steve Kramer, winemaker and former town board candidate Juan Micieli-Martinez, and public relations professional and Anti-bias Task Force co-chair Cindy Clifford.
RIVERHEAD, NY
