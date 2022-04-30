ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Raid Of Ex-Con's Bucks County Home Turns Up Loaded Firearms: DA

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgjfI_0fPBWc0o00
Scott Allen McCaughey Photo Credit: Bucks County DA

A raid of a 64-year-old Pennsylvania man's home turned up several firearms, some loaded and some illegal, and methamphetamine, authorities said.

Scott Allen McCaughey, of Plumstead township, is banned from owning weapons due to a 1980 robbery conviction, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Police served a search warrant at McCaughey's Durham Road home around 6 a.m. Thursday, April 28, and found a black fully automatic M4 rifle with no serial numbers showing, along with a bolt-action rifle with an obliterated serial number, authorities said.

McCaughey was also in possession of two clear baggies of a crystal rock substance that was consistent in appearance to methamphetamine, the DA's office said.

McCaughey during an interview admitted to knowingly possessing the firearms illegally based on his prior convictions, according to a criminal complaint.

The search of his home also uncovered milling equipment McCaughey used in the manufacture of firearms, parts to manufacture more firearms and ammunition and magazines, investigators said.

McCaughey was charged with two counts of prohibited possession of a firearm and one count each of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned on Friday, April 29, by Magisterial District Judge Frank W. Peranteau Sr., who set bail at $75,000, 10 percent.

This investigation was conducted by Detective William Mooney of the Plumstead Township Police Department and Officer Stephan Pekach of the Bedminster Township Police Department, with assistance from the Attorney General’s Office, Bureau of Narcotics.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

$30K Of Fentanyl, $60K Of Meth Seized In Berks Drug Bust

Thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine along with a loaded firearm were seized from two men in a Berks County bust, authorities said. Kalif Pope and Rafael Rodriguez-Ventura became the center of an investigation in January, when authorities were tipped off to Pope allegedly selling "street level quantities of counterfeit prescription pills, suspected to be fentanyl, and cocaine" from his home in Reading, Berks County John T. Adams said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 men charged after firearm, heroin found inside vehicle

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) -- Two men were arrested after police say they had an untraceable firearm with the serial numbers destroyed in their possession.Daemon Choat and Kristian Blackwell are facing felony weapons charges and drug charges.McKees Rocks police found the firearm along with extended magazines and heroin during what they called a 'subject stop.'
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Bedminster Township, PA
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Plumstead Township, PA
Daily Voice

Accused Drug Dealer In Berks County Sold Deadly Fentanyl Dose: DA

A 24-year-old woman from Berks County has been arrested in connection with the fentanyl death of one of her alleged customers, authorities said. Yoli Eisenhardt, of Fleetwood, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of communication facility, delivery of a controlled substance, and other related offenses in the death of a woman, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Constable Purchased 22 Firearms For Felon: AG

A Pennsylvania court constable is accused of purchasing weapons— including straw purchasing 22 guns— for a convicted felony, Attorney General Josh Shapiro. says. Sidney Snelling, 48, of Wilkes-Barre, was arrested on Thursday, April 28, by members of the Office of Attorney General’s Gun Violence Section, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Luzerne County Detective Bureau, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Police#Methamphetamine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

NJ Movie Extra Who Had Help From Parents Covering Up Killing Convicted Of Murder: Prosecutor

A New Jersey man who allegedly had help from his parents covering up a rapper's shooting death has been convicted of first-degree murder, authorities announced. Ryan D. Keough shot Terrence "T.R." Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, on Jan. 9, 2019 at a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook around 5:45 p.m., when neighbors said they heard gunshots, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
Daily Voice

Man In Luxury Car With Bogus Plates Gives PA Police Someone Else's ID: Authorities

A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
OXFORD, NC
Daily Voice

Beloved Sussex County Mom Of 2 Dies Suddenly, 37

Beloved Sussex County mother of two Danielle Alana Assante died suddenly on Friday, April 22. She was 37. Born in Pequannock, Danielle graduated from Newton High School in 2003, her obituary says. She had pursued several different jobs over the years, including dog training, restaurant management, and other “odds and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
263K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy