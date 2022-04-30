Three 6 Mafia to perform at Grizzlies halftime on Sunday, officials say

Grizzlies Timberwolves Basketball Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) after the Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) (Andy Clayton-King)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday the promotional schedule ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, a release said.

The Grizzlies will host the Warriors at FedExForum in Game 1 on May 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 will be available for purchase Saturday at 12 p.m. at grizzlies.com/memthis or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

The Grizzlies’ Game 1 matchup against the Warriors will feature a National Anthem performance from singer, songwriter and Memphis native Jessica Ray.

According to the Grizzlies, halftime will feature a performance by members of the legendary Three 6 Mafia including DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo and Crunchy Black, as well as musical performances by special guests throughout the game.

©2022 Cox Media Group