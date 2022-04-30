Three 6 Mafia to perform at Grizzlies halftime on Sunday, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday the promotional schedule ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, a release said.
The Grizzlies will host the Warriors at FedExForum in Game 1 on May 1 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets for Games 1 and 2 will be available for purchase Saturday at 12 p.m. at grizzlies.com/memthis or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.
The Grizzlies’ Game 1 matchup against the Warriors will feature a National Anthem performance from singer, songwriter and Memphis native Jessica Ray.
According to the Grizzlies, halftime will feature a performance by members of the legendary Three 6 Mafia including DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo and Crunchy Black, as well as musical performances by special guests throughout the game.
