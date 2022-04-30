ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Three 6 Mafia to perform at Grizzlies halftime on Sunday, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Grizzlies Timberwolves Basketball Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) after the Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) (Andy Clayton-King)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday the promotional schedule ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, a release said.

The Grizzlies will host the Warriors at FedExForum in Game 1 on May 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 will be available for purchase Saturday at 12 p.m. at grizzlies.com/memthis or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

The Grizzlies’ Game 1 matchup against the Warriors will feature a National Anthem performance from singer, songwriter and Memphis native Jessica Ray.

According to the Grizzlies, halftime will feature a performance by members of the legendary Three 6 Mafia including DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo and Crunchy Black, as well as musical performances by special guests throughout the game.

Memphis, TN
