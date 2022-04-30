ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Much Does the Cheapest 2022 Kia Forte Cost?

By Becca Hopkins
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kia Forte costs less than most of its competitors, including the Civic. How much is the cheapest 2022 Forte, and is it worth the...

torquenews.com

Ford Ranger Raptor To Become Part Of U.S. Fleet In 2023

For a long time, Ford car and truck owners have looked wistfully at other parts of the world as various models that were not offered here were on sale there. Take the Ford Ranger Raptor, though it debuted in February in Europe and it seemed to have the sign "Europe-only" plastered firmly on the windshield, the automaker has acknowledged the it will become part of the automaker's lineup in 2023.
MotorBiscuit

10 Best Hyundai Cars, Trucks & SUVs According to TrueCar

It’s been 54 years since Hyundai rolled out its first car, the Cortina. Since then, the South Korean automaker has grown to offer more than a dozen models in its lineup. But with many options across multiple segments, which Hyundai vehicles are the best? The folks at TrueCar ranked the 10 best Hyundai cars, trucks, and SUVs of 2022.
MotorBiscuit

2020 Nissan Maxima or 2020 Toyota Avalon: Which Car Should You Buy?

The market has no shortage of options for folks looking for the right sedan. Considering how many makes and models are out there, choosing one of those options can be tricky. Toyota and Nissan are just two of the manufacturers which have inundated the market with sensible sedan options. So, given the option between the 2020 Nissan Maxima and the 2020 Toyota Avalon, which car should you buy?
MotorBiscuit

These Are the Small 2022 SUVs the IIHS Says Are Safest

The safest small 2022 SUVs include a range of vehicles loaded with features at different price points. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), these are the safest small SUVs you can buy. Each of them wins the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award, the organization’s highest honor.
Road & Track

The Toyota Supra's Manual Transmission Is Sourced From BMW

If you've paid any attention to the Toyota Supra for the past four years, you'll know it's essentially a BMW underneath. Assembled by Magna Steyr alongside the Z4 convertible in Austria, it uses BMW engines and sports a BMW interior. It's no surprise to hear, then, that the newly available manual transmission for the Supra is also a BMW unit.
MotorBiscuit

Here Are 5 Sports Cars You Can Daily Drive Dependably

Nobody wants to choose between a daily driver or a fun sports car. So, why not have both? There is certainly no shortage of hilariously impractical sports cars that don’t really fit daily driving necessities. However, the amount of sports cars that do meet those requirements may surprise you a bit. Here are five sports cars that Hotcars describes as “virtually indestructible,” so you can trust them from a simple grocery store run to a cross-country road trip.
