The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the road for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tune in to the game on Monday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Toronto secured a 5-2 home victory against the Boston Bruins its last time out on April 29. Pierre Engvall (one goal and one assist) and William Nylander (two goals) each had two points for the Maple Leafs.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO